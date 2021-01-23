The Walker girls soccer team dropped a 4-2 decision to St. Amant on Saturday and battled to a scoreless tie with Baton Rouge High on Friday.
ST. AMANT 4, WALKER 2
Molly Stevens had Walker's goals, while Elle Stemper had 17 saves in goal.
WALKER 0, BATON ROUGE HIGH 0
Stemper had eight saves for the Lady Cats.
