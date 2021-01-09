WALKER – Walker girls soccer coach Brenna Perez has seen this from her team before.
The Lady Cats got a trio of goals in the second half to pull away for a 5-0 win over Live Oak in Division I, District 4 soccer action Saturday at Wildcat Stadium.
“We are a second half team,” Perez said after her team moved to 7-7-2 and 2-0. “We struggle getting the momentum in the first half, but we’re usually able to kind of settle down and play. We actually are very disciplined team on the field, but it takes us a little while to get there, and I think that was evident in that second half how disciplined we were. When we really started communicating and connecting, we were hard to stop …”
“It’s just not capitalizing on opportunities,” Live Oak coach Travis Johnson said after his team dropped to 5-12 and 0-2 in district play. “We just made mistake after mistake, and Walker capitalized on those little mistakes. It’s a rivalry game, so everybody’s emotions are high. It is what it is.”
Both teams missed on scoring opportunities in the first half before Faith Walton’s corner kick resulted in an own goal when the ball deflected off a Live Oak player and into the net, giving the Lady Cats a 1-0 lead.
“Maybe the first 5-10 minutes, we came out a little flat, and then I think we crossed the field once and it was a much more even game after that, so we just needed our girls to wake up a little bit,” Johnson said. “Then it’s the same thing. We don’t step to the ball, they take a shot, it goes it. They’re getting the 50-50 balls and we’re not, so hats off to them for putting up a pretty good effort and capitalizing on when they could shoot.”
Walker, which took 24 shots on goal, put together a flurry with Shelby Wallace missing the mark on two shots and Walton on another.
“My placement wasn’t the best today,” said Walton, who had eight shots on goal and one of those second-half goals. “It was hard. I think I had a bunch of nice balls that I just couldn’t place in the back of the net and finally finished one the second half.”
A corner kick by Live Oak’s Kylie Zeller went out of bounds to Walker, and a shot by Naudia Conradi hit off the top of the goal.
“We had our chances,” Johnson said. “We just didn’t have the shooting boots on today. It’s unfortunate. The score looks really bad, but in the game it doesn’t look quite as bad if you’re actually watching it. We’ll learn from it and go to the next one and see what happens against East Ascension.”
From there, Wallace’s shot from roughly 25 yards out found the net just under the crossbar, putting the Lady Cats ahead 2-0 just before halftime.
“That was a big shot to make,” Perez said of the goal. “That was something that wasn’t easy, but it was nice and clean, and so I think you kind of saw it turn on after that. I think it was game-changing for us.”
Live Oak couldn’t capitalize on a flurry of shots on goal early in the second half, and Walker was unable to score on a corner kick by Walton.
The Lady Cats, however, made up for that with Stephanie Clark’s breakaway goal for a 3-0 lead.
“I think I was frustrated because we were making very simple, unneeded mistakes in the first half that were keeping us from finishing,” Perez said. “The other pieces, we were doing well, but then the little things that needed to happen, we weren’t making those work, so we made a couple of adjustments. We moved some speed into the center-mid to hopefully be able to make that run and beat that through ball a little bit better. That was Stephanie Clark, who’s fast, and she can play anywhere on the field. We were able to move her to that center position and start to really get some momentum. She and Faith connected well together, so it worked.”
Perez also praised Wallace’s play, especially in the second half.
“I call her the midfield machine,” Perez said of Wallace, who had five shots on goal and an assist. “They all laugh, but that’s what I call her because she is literally everywhere and can find anybody. I think as we got to the second half, she was really finding her pace and was able to find the ball to those midfielders, and we just connected and were able to finish.”
Roughly four minutes later, Walton added a goal for a 4-0 lead before Clark’s second goal of the match capped the scoring.
“We came into this game, knew we had to win it,” Walton said. “We accomplished what we needed to do. The first half was a little rocky. The second half, we came out with more momentum. We connected. We played those through balls. We waited our pass nicely, and we finished in the back of the net and we came out on top.”
