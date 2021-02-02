All three of Livingston Parish’s girls soccer programs will get the chance to continue their seasons after the Louisiana High School Athletic Association released its playoff pairings on Tuesday.
Walker is the parish’s highest seed at No. 22 and will travel to face No. 11 Acadiana at 6:30 p.m. Friday, making the postseason for the first time since 2013 and looking for the program’s first playoff win.
“From the beginning of the season, when we set our season goals, it was a unanimous decision that we wanted to put Walker soccer back on the map and make it to the playoffs, and that was the focus all season - - what do we do to get to the playoffs?,” Walker coach Brenna Perez said. “We worked hard. We took it week by week and game by game and kept making changes and making improvements ...”
“It was very exciting to see when I told them it was official this afternoon and everybody just started screaming,” Perez continued. “It was a really cool moment as a coach just to watch them all have true excitement and happiness over something they’ve worked so hard for. It was very gratifying for me to see them so happy.”
Meanwhile, Live Oak is at No. 27 and will travel to face No. 6 Mandeville at 6 p.m. Thursday, while No. 28 Denham Springs travels to face No. 5 C.E. Byrd thanks after the playoff field in Division I was expanded from 24 teams to 32 in Division I.
“We’re excited obviously to make the playoffs whether it’s an extended bracket or not,” Live Oak coach Travis Johnson said. “It’s good to acknowledge the teams who worked hard all year and won some games with a playoff berth. We’re excited to get to play in it.”
WALKER AT ACADIANA
Walker and Acadiana met earlier in the season, a 5-0 loss for the Lady Cats in the team’s third match of the season. Walker was down two starters with Elle Stemper making her first career start in goal.
“They’re going to be strong,” Perez said of Acadiana. “They’re fast. They have a player who has got incredible striking ability, so my defense is going to have to keep the line high and keep the pressure on her, but considering how far we’ve come, we have a very good shot at holding them.”
Since then, Stemper has become the Lady Cats’ starter in goal with 38 saves and five goals allowed in district play.
“We’ve just been working hard week after week with extra goal keeping sessions and getting her ready to take on the Dutchtowns and the St. Amants in our district,” Perez said. “She did a great job.
“She’s come so far,” Perez continued. “She’s not even close to the same player that she was over the Thanksgiving break. She’s put in a lot of time and effort -- a lot of extra time to get to where she’s effective and efficient in the goal, and she’s gotten there. She is the starting goal keeper, and I don’t really have any plans to change that any time soon.”
LIVE OAK AT MANDEVILLE
There’s some history as well between Live Oak and Mandeville, with the Lady Skippers scoring an 8-0 win in the Dunham Tournament in December.
“Obviously, you look at the history of the playoffs and whatnot, and Mandeville is always up there,” Johnson said. “They’re a great team. They’re well coached. They’ve got a lot of individual stars who play well together, so they’re dangerous. We’re just excited to go play, and we’ll see what happens.”
Live Oak won five of its last eight games in the regular season, but Johnson pointed to an 8-1 loss to Dutchtown, the No. 8 seed in the Division I bracket as to how the team is approaching things heading into Thursday’s match.
“We came out and scored first against Dutchtown, so who’s to say that we can go score a few on Mandeville as well? That’s our mindset, just go in, try to get a couple of goals and play the best you can and maybe you get a result. If you look at the last time Live Oak made the playoffs for the girls, we had to travel up to Ouachita and we upset them, so who’s to say an upset can’t happen.”
Johnson is also hoping some of his veteran players, Jenna Magee, Kylie Zeller and Emma Ross, who have playoff experience, can help some of the team’s younger players.
“We’re young in some spots, but we’re experienced in others, so we hope that those experienced kids can lead by example and get the whole team ready to play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.