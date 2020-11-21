Walker girls soccer vs. Brusly: Faith Walton
Walker High's Faith Walton (32) battles for possession of the ball against  Brusly’s Diana Rivera (11).

 Ralph Melancon | The News
The Walker High girls soccer team picked up a 2-0 win over Barbe on Saturday.
 
Faith Walton and Macy Miley had goals for the Lady Cats, while Brenley Murry had six saves.

