The Walker girls soccer team made some history on Friday, and the Lady Cats are on their way to making a little more.
No. 22 Walker got goals from Shelby Wallace and Faith Walton to notch a 2-1 win over No. 11 Acadiana in the first round of the Division I playoffs at St. Thomas More, securing the first playoff win in program history.
Walker will host No. 6 Mandeville next week, which is believed to be the program’s first home playoff contest. The game is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Wildcat Stadium.
“This team is all about setting goals and meeting them and achieving them,” Walker coach Brenna Perez said. “Our first goal was to be there (in the playoffs). We made that goal. We set the second goal this past week in practice to win this and we came out and we met that goal. We really want to have the opportunity to play a playoff game in Wildcat Stadium and we earned it tonight.”
“I’m very proud of them,” Perez continued. “They earned this.”
Wallace’s goal on a penalty kick gave the Lady Cats a 1-0 lead in the first half that held up until halftime.
“I think it gave us the confidence and the momentum that we needed,” Perez said of Walker’s first goal.
Acadiana evened the score in the second half with a penalty kick after Walker was called for a hand ball in the box.
Walton got the game-winner late in the game.
“I think it was huge,” Perez said of the game-winning goal. “I think it, one, says a lot about the resilience of this program and these girls to be able to battle back, especially in a playoff game. We’re not normally known for being able to come back from a deficit, so I obviously was very concerned that we might not be able to get one in, and we’d have to go to penalty kicks. I told them from the sidelines, ‘we’ve gotta do this.’ At that point, maybe we had nine minutes, maybe less and we just have to keep trying … and Faith just came in clutch to finish it off for us.”
Perez credited her team’s preparation with helping the Lady Cats get the win.
“I watched hours and hours of game film on Acadiana to be able to pick up where their holes were and to pick up where their issues were and where we could maybe expose their weaknesses, and so that’s what we did,” Perez said. “I was prepared, and I prepared them.”
