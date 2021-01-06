Walker girls soccer vs. Brusly: Shelby Wallace, Faith Walton
The Walker girls soccer team picked up a 6-0 win over East Ascension in Division I, District 4 action on Wednesday.

Faith Walton had two goals to lead the Lady Cats, while Abby Crotwell, Shelby Wallace, Grace Tramonte and Stephanie Clark also scored.

Walker goalie Elle Stemper had two saves.

Walker moved to 6-7-2 on the season.

