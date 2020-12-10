The Walker girls soccer team picked up a 12-0 win over Catholic-Pointe Coupee on Thursday.
Stephanie Clark paced the Lady Cats with three goals, while Jordyn Brooks and Chloee Medine each had two.
Grace Tramonte, Lauren Graham, Shelby Wallace, Emma Schmit and Macey Miley also scored.
Walker goalie Brenley Murry had one save.
(0) comments
