Stephanie Clark had four goals, pacing the Walker girls soccer team to an 8-0 win over Hammond on the road Monday.
Faith Walton added two goals, while Angela Welch and Shelby Wallace each chipped in one.
Elle Stemper had three saves, while Molly Stevens added two.
