The Walker girls soccer team picked up a 3-0 win over Zachary on Tuesday.
Faith Martin, Olivia Landschoot and Maci Iglinski had goals for the Lady Cats.
Elle Stemper had three saves in goal.
Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: December 29, 2021 @ 7:40 pm
