The Walker girls soccer team picked up a 7-1 win over Pineville while splitting a pair of matches in the Pineville Tournament on Saturday.
Barbe picked up a 5-1 win over Lady Cats to close out the tournament.
Shelby Wallace led Walker with three goals, while Molly Stevens, Chloee Medine, Faith Walton and Kiara Oseguera each scored one goal
Elle Stemper had five saves without allowing a goal, while Brenley Murry had two saves, allowing a late goal in the second half.
