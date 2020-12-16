Walker girls soccer vs. Brusly: Shelby Wallace
Walker’s Shelby Wallace (35) defends Brusly’s Elizabeth Irwin (17) last season.

 Ralph Melancon | The News

The Walker girls soccer team battled to a 3-3 tie with Slidell on Wednesday.

Shelby Wallace had two goals for the Lady Cats, while Faith Walton scored one.

Elle Stemper had seven saves.

