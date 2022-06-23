The Walker girls soccer team competed in the East Central Community College's 7v7 tournament in Newton County, Miss., going 1-2-1 overall.
Goal keeper Catherine Perez GK had 24 saves, while Piper Wascom had 13 saves.
Shelby Wallace scored four goals, while Olivia Edwards and Olivia Landschoot each added one.
The Lady Cats will be in Gulfport, Miss., for the Gulfport High School Round Robin this weekend.
