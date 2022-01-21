WALKER – This time around, the Walker girls soccer team completed the comeback.
Shelby Wallace’s late penalty kick goal lifted the Lady Cats to a 4-3 win over St. Amant in Division I, District IV action at Wildcat Stadium on Thursday.
“I don’t think we’ve done anything easy this season,” Walker coach Brenna Allphin-Smith Perez said with a laugh after the Lady Cats moved to 11-10 overall and 1-3 in district play and rallied for three goals before losing to Live Oak 4-3 last week. “It was not easy, but we really, really needed to pick up a district win. I think that after coming off that almost win at Live Oak, it did give us some momentum, not only through that game but then carrying us through the rest of the week of practice, and so we were ready tonight to keep the momentum.”
“We don’t quit,” she continued. “We knew this was going to be a different team that was going to have different strengths, and one of them has been is that we’ve just played as hard as we can and kind of let things fall as they did. I don’t know if I want to be known as the Comeback Kids. I don’t know if I want that reputation, but, hey, I’ll take a win whenever it’s earned. This team has a lot of heart. This team has a lot of camaraderie. They want to play together, and they want to work together. I think that’s evident, especially in those crunch times. When they have to bring it together, they know how to do it, and they work hard.”
The win also came on Senior Night for the Lady Cats.
“This group of seniors were freshmen my first year, so to see them leave is a little bittersweet for me, but coming back, as long as we’re winning …,” Allphin-Smith Perez said.
Walker trailed 2-1 at halftime but quickly tied the match at 2-2 as Stephanie Clark scored from the right side after the ball deflected off the hands of St. Amant keeper Spencer Kernan and into the net.
“It just really picks up the momentum of the game,” Clark said of the goal. “It gives us a sense that we know we can come back because we just got one, so we know that we can get another one. I saw Shelby, and I saw that I could split the center back and the outside back. She played that ball through and just took the shot from there.”
St. Amant went ahead 3-2 on a goal by Nya Bridgewater, whose shot slowed while on its way to Walker goalie Elle Stemper, who slipped slightly as she bent down to pick up the ball, which got behind her for the goal. Stemper finished with eight saves.
“It was a weird goal,” Allphin-Smith Perez said. “She slipped, and we saw a lot of slipping tonight. I didn’t realize how wet the turf was, and we got a good bit of rain, believe it or not, right before. I think the turf, because we didn’t have any heat, it just stayed wet. She slipped. It’s unfortunate, because she’s actually really good with the low balls, so usually, on any other given day, that would have been a ball that she saved. You chalk that up to (being) unlucky. It’s not one of those goals you can dwell on. You kind of have to let it go and move forward, and I think that’s what we did.”
Walker continued to apply pressure and missed on a number of scoring chances, with Kernan coming up with several saves.
The Lady Cats broke through to tie the match at 3-3 on Wallace’s goal.
“It was at the top of the box,” Wallace said. “I played it to Faith (Walton), and Faith played it back to me, and I just shot it. It was placement, just top, over the goal.”
Shortly thereafter, the Lady Cats were awarded a penalty kick, which Wallace connected on from 12 yards out for the game-winner.
“I don’t really think too much about it,” Wallace said of the penalty kick. “If I do, I don’t make it. I always shoot with my right foot. I’m left foot dominant, but I always shoot with my right foot. It’s just a thing. I always have to go in there thinking that I can make it. I look only at the ball. It’s just a confidence thing knowing that you can make it.”
St. Amant grabbed the lead quickly, with Madison Parker scoring the game’s first goal on an assist from Bridgewater early in the first half.
Bridgewater’s penalty kick goal from 12 yards out pushed the lead to 2-0, and the Lady Gators kept the pressure on, limiting Walker’s shots on goal in the first half.
“The first few minutes, I was concerned,” Allphin-Smith Perez said. “We were flat. We were flat in physicality, and we were also flat in shape. At halftime, we kind of just had a relaxed talk about some changes we needed to make, nothing too intense, and we just went out there and we just made simple changes, and I think you saw that.”
Bridgewater came into the match with a team-leading 18 goals, scoring eight last week.
Walker broke through late in the first half as Clark raced up the right side, drawing Kernan out of the box for a clean shot on goal, cutting the lead to 2-1 just before halftime.
“We’re a team that whenever we get down, we get defeated, and we don’t have the momentum to come back,” Clark said. “Whenever we’re down, we just know that we have to get up quickly to keep that momentum up. I just knew we had to get a goal.”
Walker is at No. 27 in the Division I power rankings by Geauxpreps.com with just over a week left in the regular season, with playoff pairings to be released Jan. 30.
“This is big for us,” Clark said. “This may get us a good seeding in the playoffs based on who we play. We knew we had to win this game to get into the playoffs …”
