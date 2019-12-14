WALKER - A hat trick from Faith Walton helped point Walker High in the right direction toward a 7-0 victory Saturday over Erath.
Lauren Graham added a brace for the Lady Cats (6-2), who also got goals from Ana Grace Hardison and Grace Tramonte.
It was the second victory in as many outings for Walker which picked up a 3-1 win Friday over Ascension Episcopal.
Stephanie Clark led the charge for the Lady Cats with a goal along with Tramonte and Hardison.
