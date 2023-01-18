DSHS girls soccer-Episcopal Juliana Williams

Denham Springs Juliana Williams moves the ball up the field against Episcopal earlier this season at the new Yellow Jacket Stadium.

 Photo courtesy of Stephen Bayog, DSTV

Juliana Williams scored five goals to spark the Denham Springs girls soccer team to a 7-0 win over Walker on Tuesday at Walker.

Mia Scherp and Allie Wilkes also scored goals for DSHS.

