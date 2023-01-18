Juliana Williams scored five goals to spark the Denham Springs girls soccer team to a 7-0 win over Walker on Tuesday at Walker.
Mia Scherp and Allie Wilkes also scored goals for DSHS.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: January 18, 2023 @ 6:09 pm
Juliana Williams scored five goals to spark the Denham Springs girls soccer team to a 7-0 win over Walker on Tuesday at Walker.
Mia Scherp and Allie Wilkes also scored goals for DSHS.
Abby Schwartz had two assists for Denham Springs, while Chloe Bueche, Addison Wyatt, Scherp and Wilkes had assists.
Claire Findley and Gabby Swinney combined for one save for Denham Springs.
Piper Wascom had 12 saves for Walker.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has extended Louisiana's 'Stay at Home' order to May 15, a two week extension after the "data and science" dictated the state do so. What will you do once the order is lifted?
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.