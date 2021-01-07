WATSON – The Live Oak girls soccer team may have turned in the type of match it needed heading into the season’s stretch run.
Kylie Zeller and Jenna Magee each scored three goals, helping spark an 8-0 win over Woodlawn at Eagle Stadium on Thursday.
“It was big confidence boost for the girls,” Johnson said after the Eagles snapped a six-match losing streak to move to 5-11. “You go play Fontainebleau and St. Amant and West Feliciana and all these teams that are ranked high in their division, so the girls kind of hang their heads after that. You have to keep explaining ‘ya’ll are playing really good teams and you’re keeping the score respectable for most of the games’, so to get a win and shut them out and all that, it’s a big confidence boost for them. I think it’s going to set us up for future games.”
The Eagles applied pressure almost from the opening whistle but missed on their first five shots on goal.
“A lot of the games we sit there and wait and try to just pass around people, so the past couple of training sessions, we focused on take the ball, dribble at the defender to attack them,” Johnson said. “Make them kind of uncomfortable with you coming at them and then passing the ball off. It was a focus for a couple of training sessions, and it was nice to see them actually use it in a game.”
That changed with Julianna Stout’s goal, which got the scoring parade going.
“We told them to shoot early, shoot often,” Johnson said. “I don’t care if you miss. I’d rather you shoot and miss than hesitate and the ball gets stolen or anything like that. Once you get one, then the floodgates kind of open sometimes. You’ve got to get one just to boost your confidence. It was good to see.”
Magee and Zeller followed with goals to put the Lady Eagles ahead 3-0.
“They score a lot for us,” Johnson said of Zeller and Magee. “We have, I think, eight people total who have scored for us this year, so it’s good to see that it just doesn’t just come from those veterans – that other people are getting involved. We love to see it.”
The Eagles played the majority of the game on their side of the field, and Woodlawn never really threatened.
Emma Ross added a goal with roughly nine minutes to play in the first half before Magee closed out the first-half scoring to put Live Oak ahead 5-0.
The Lady Eagles padded the lead in the second half on Magee’s third goal after Live Oak missed on some early opportunities.
Zeller followed with consecutive goals to end the match early.
Johnson also used the match as an opportunity to get some of the team’s younger players some playing time.
“We started switching some people in and out that don’t really get a lot of playing time just to experiment with them on the field to see if maybe they can help us somewhere,” Johnson said.
Live Oak returns to Division I, District IV play at Walker at 11 a.m. Saturday.
“Live Oak-Walker in any sport is going to be a rivalry, so I think it’s going to be a pretty competitive game,” Johnson said. “If you look at common opponents, things like that, we had similar results for a lot of those opponents, so I think we’re pretty evenly matched.”
