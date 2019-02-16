WATSON - During the day Kraig Zeller conducts his dental practice. After that, he’s coach Zeller or ‘Coach Z’ to his players at Live Oak High School.
The overlap between the two is bigger than you might imagine, so is the time commitment.
However, in his first season of taking over a program that had won just three games, Zeller guided a Lady Eagles team short on numbers to an 18-5-1 record and the school’s first appearance – boys or girls – in a Division II state quarterfinal.
Live Oak concluded the season with a 4-1 home loss to second-seeded Division II power Lakeshore, capping a substantial turnaround that caught even Zeller somewhat by surprise.
The program’s overhaul didn’t take place by accident; a considerable commitment was required from everyone and buying into Zeller’s system was necessary.
For Zeller, it required a juggling act to what amounted to holding two full-time jobs, rising at 4 a.m. each day, in the office by 5:15 a.m. – or nearly two hours before the office actually opened for patients – to handle paperwork.
During the season, Zeller stopped seeing patients around 3:30, allowing him to conduct his team’s practices by 5 p.m.
“It’s definitely a balance trying to do both,” Zeller said. “I wasn’t very good at it for the first month, I’ve had to adjust. I don’t have much relax time, I’m pretty much going from 4:00 (a.m.) to around 7:00 (p.m.). I’ll usually eat dinner and go to bed.”
“Dentist and coach” are admittedly an odd pairing, but the transition from is an easy one, Zeller said. His medical professional decorum isn’t far from his coaching personality, which makes slipping back and forth between roles easy.
“A lot of people don’t like to go to dentist anyway,” Zeller said. “So, I’m in profession that for more many people is stressful enough. Working in the mouth is a very intimate area, people don’t like shots. You have to learn to speak pretty well to people, because I’m working in an area that most people don’t want to be messed around in.”
Zeller, when not busy with patients, will eventually shift his focus from the end of a successful first campaign to the 2019-20 season, one that will bring about distinct changes on two fronts.
First, trying to replace a terrific senior class in goalkeeper Kylie Stringer and the team’s top two goal scorers in Maddie Harrouch and Alicia Carlos.
Secondly, the challenge will increase greater next season when Live Oak moves to Division I and competes against a more difficult schedule.
“Hopefully my numbers grow with the kids coming in,” Zeller said. “Obviously I lose three great seniors, that’s going to be a big hit, but my defense pretty much stays the same. To be successful I think we’ve got to make the playoffs every year and at least advance to the second or third round.
“It’s going to be very difficult to do that,” Zeller said. “The other problem we’re going to have is that we’re going to Division I. Live Oak is now in a division with Denham (Springs), Walker, Dutchtown, St. Amant, and East Ascension. It’s going to be very difficult with my young girls. But my feeling is that’s just another hump that I need to get over.”
Ever the competitor, Zeller embraces the move to the state’s top level of soccer.
“The sky is the limit,” he said. “I don’t want to hold back my kids. I want them to think big and have the idea that if you have heart, you’ll be able win games you’re not supposed to win.”
---------------------------
The News is interested in your feedback! Please tap here to leave some thoughts on our feedback form or follow this link:
https://www.livingstonparishnews.com/site/forms/online_services/suggestions/suggestions_for_the_news/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.