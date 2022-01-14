WATSON – Thursday’s meeting between the Live Oak and Walker girls soccer teams lived up to the rivalry.
Kylie Zeller’s penalty kick goal in the second half lifted the Eagles to a 4-3 win in District 4, Division I play at Live Oak, which saw a 3-0 halftime lead evaporate.
“My halftime speech was ‘This team is dangerous. They can tie it up within 20 minutes,’” Live Oak coach Orlando Cervantes said after his team moved to 12-5 and 1-1. “I don’t know when they tied it up, but it kind of played out like we said it. We’ve just got to be smarter how we play the game because I know those players on that other team. I know how good they are.”
“My thing is even after they came back and tied it, we were able to eventually bounce back, and that’s a good sign for them,” Cervantes continued.
Walker dropped to 10-11 overall and 0-3 in league play.
“The takeaway, I hope, for them was to go out and finish, and I think that we saw that,” Walker coach Brenna Allphin-Smith Perez said. “They began to take the little opportunities. It didn’t matter if it was perfect. We just played hard, and that’s the key. This team has to play hard, and they have to play hard for 80 minutes. Unfortunately, that first 40, we didn’t play hard. But we did play hard the second half, and I’m extremely proud. I mean how can you not be coming back from a three-goal deficit. We’ve never actually come back from that much of a deficit. I think that’s the mark of a team and a program that has a lot of heart and has a good foundation to continue to build on. We just have to keep working.”
Coming out of halftime, Walker got a quick goal from Shelby Wallace to cut the lead to 3-1.
“We definitely needed it,” Allphin-Smith Perez said of Walker’s first goal. “I think had we not gotten one in quickly in the second half, I don’t know that we could have come back. We needed that momentum to carry us through, and this is a big rival. We’ve won the last two years, and so I, of course, wanted to win, but at least we closed it to a one-goal differential. I’m proud.”
Walker was unable to convert on a pair of corner kicks, and Live Oak missed on a header before the Eagles were called for a hand ball in the box.
Wallace converted on the ensuing penalty kick to cut the lead to 3-2.
“Shelby Wallace is a solid piece of this team,” Allphin-Smith Perez said. “She’s cool. She’s calm. She’s collected. When I have her there ready to take a shot, I know that she’s completely focused. Her set piece percentage is in the 90s, and so I had full confidence in her to remain calm and to put it in the back of the net, and she did just that. You saw the play even get faster after that second (goal), and they knew that they could do it (come back).”
From there, Maci Iglinsky scored on a header off Faith Walton’s corner kick, knotting the score at 3-3.
“Coach just gave us a really good pep talk at halftime, we need to work our butts off. We need this win,” Iglinsky said. “We need to work as hard as we can. We need to leave it all on the field. That’s kind of what was going through my head. As far as my position, I kind of thought, ‘This is where I scored from last time (against East Ascension). It just wound up being in the perfect spot for me to score.”
“It was a rush of happiness and also a rush of motivation,” Iglinsky continued. “I really wanted to hold them and then score another one after that.”
Following a hand ball on Walker, Zeller converted on the game-winning goal.
“Kylie, she was very composed on her goals,” Cervantes said. “A lot of times she’ll shoot and kind of ‘Let’s see what happens’, because it’s such a hard shot, but her penalty kick and her first goal were very, ‘I’m going to place it in the corner,’ … so I’m very happy with that.”
Later in the half, Walton took a penalty kick, but Live Oak goalie Alexis Venable made the save with a deflection. The ball got loose in front of the goal, but Walker was unable to capitalize.
Both teams missed some scoring opportunities in the first half before Live Oak struck first on Noelia Lagos’ goal, which she scored after the ball got loose in front of the goal after a save by Walker goalie Elle Stemper, who finished with 11 saves. The first shot in the sequence came from Live Oak’s Justice Richardson.
“We did that training (Wednesday),” Cervantes said. “Assume the ball is going to get missed or the goalie’s going to bobble it always … Those two (Richardson and Lagos) did well.”
Later, Lagos scored on a goal to the back left corner of the net, putting the Eagles ahead 2-0.
Roughly 1:30 later, Zeller scored on a breakaway goal, putting Live Oak ahead 3-0 just before halftime.
“It’s such a deflating kind of deal to get scored on late, and it’s a big pick-me-up to score late in a half like that, so that was great,” Cervantes said.
Allphin-Smith Perez lamented the Lady Cats’ missed opportunities in the first half.
“We’re young, and so we’re lacking in a lot of depth,” Allphin-Smith Perez said. “We have some great players, but they lack the experience. We don’t have a lot of options to sub, so those 11 out there have to play hard the whole time because there isn’t time for a break. We had big expectations going into this season, and I think for all of us, we’ve had to say ‘we’re a different team’. We graduated some big pieces. We had some girls move on for other things. We’ve had girls out a lot in the season for COVID here and there and some injuries, so we’re not at 100 percent by any means. It’s been a battle for us every game. 10-11 is not a bad record, but we have to play for the full 80 minutes. We can’t ever let up.”
“Because we don’t have a lot of depth, we have to take every opportunity,” she continued. “We gave up four very clear shots on goal. They opened up their back line and gave us space, and we didn’t take the shots. It’s not that we tried and didn’t make them. We just didn’t take them, so that was my big focus at halftime – ‘I want you to go out there and just take the shots.’ I think I’ve got some girls that just want it to be that great goal, and the ones that just go in count as much.”
