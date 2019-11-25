SULPHUR – Holden High School, led by a pair of Top 5 individual finishes from Hannan Hirstius, compiled 67 points to finish in 12th place among Division IV girls teams at last week’s LHSAA’s state swimming championships.
Hirstius was fourth in the 500-yard freestyle (5:47.99) and fifth in the 200-yard freestyle (2:12.94). She also had a leg on the Lady Rockets’ 11th place 400-yard freestyle relay (5:36.86), joining Olivia Barnes, Kathryn Cornett and Jose Purvis.
Holden’s 200-yard medley relay was also 11th (3:10.57) with the team of Cali Green, Barnes, Cornett and Purvis.
Live Oak’s girls totaled 17 points for a 16th place finish in Division II, while Denham Springs’ girls had 28 points to place 20th in Division I.
Live Oak’s Olivia Chenier was seventh in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:19.87) and 12th in the 100-yard freestyle (1:03.08) to pick up all of her team’s points.
Denham Springs picked up all of its points from the same quartet representing the Lady Jackets in a pair of relay events.
The team of Megan Rodgers, Laney Wilkes, Alexis Basco and Sydney Stepp were seventh in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:50.49) and 15th in the 200-yard medley relay (2:09.08).
