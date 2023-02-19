Getting byes to open the girls basketball playoffs meant different things for the Springfield and French Settlement teams, who open their playoff runs hosting regional games Monday.
For the Lady Bulldogs, the No. 3 seed in the Division III non-select playoffs, the bye was about getting back to basics.
“We kind of did some drills and things we didn’t do as much over the last part of the season and were able to really practice hard for a good week, doing some extra running and just trying to keep everybody sharp and in game shape and pushing them,” Springfield coach Billy Dreher said. “I think our girls had a good week of practice. Hopefully that letdown of losing that first game (in the playoffs) last year, I think, has kept us pretty focused.”
Springfield hosts No. 14 Port Allen at 6 p.m.
Meanwhile, French Settlement coach Daniel Martin said the bye couldn’t have come at a better time for his team.
“For us, it’s great thing,” Martin said. “We were kind of banged up the last couple weeks of the season, so it’s a good chance for us to kind of get healthy a little bit. It allows you to put in some different new kinks and things like that going into the playoffs, but for us, the main thing is it’s perfect timing for us to try to get healthy.”
FSHS hosts No. 13 Westlake at 6 p.m.
Also in Division III, No. 15 Doyle travels to No. 2 Amite for a 6 p.m. game, and Lady Tigers coach Sam White has an idea of what’s in store.
“I’m sure the atmosphere will be great, and they’re a great basketball team, but I know that we’ll be excited just to go play them,” White said. “We always are. They always are, too.”
In Division V, No. 14 Holden travels to No. 3 Gibsland-Coleman, with the Lady Rockets coming off a 56-55 win over Pleasant Hill in the first round.
Holden coach Pam Forbes said a number of her players competed in the East Regional powerlifting meet Saturday, and the team was able to get some work in during practice Sunday.
“We just kind of went over some things,” she said. “We got some good shots in. We’ve got a plan for tomorrow. If we execute our plan, we could have a successful night.”
PORT ALLEN AT SPRINGFIELD
Springfield, which won the District 7-2A championship, hosts a Port Allen team coming off a 40-39 win over No. 19 Richwood and is led by forward Dolphin Gaines, who averages 18.8 points, eight rebounds and two steals per game.
“She can kind of do it all inside and outside,” Dreher said. “We have to focus on stopping her and just play our game. I think if we play like we have the last month of the season, we should be able to win it, but you never know. You have that off night or foul trouble or whatever, and the whole game can change. We’ve just got to come out ready early and play a good, solid game.
“Everyone’s been practicing hard and looks pretty good,” Dreher continued. “I think we’re definitely excited and ready to play.”
WESTLAKE AT FRENCH SETTLEMENT
The Lady Lions lost to Springfield to wrap up the regular season over a week ago, but Martin said the team has put in some good practices heading into the postseason.
“I like what we’re seeing from them,” Martin said of his team.
Westlake is coming off a 52-38 win over No. 20 St. James in the regional round.
“They look pretty big,” Martin said of Westlake. “They look pretty strong. They’ve got a good mid-range game. It looks like they move the ball well. They mix things up defensively.
“They try to really get into you and get after you a little bit,” Martin continued. “It’s the second round of the playoffs, so you’re not seeing any slouches now. Everybody’s going to be there, and everybody’s going to be ready to play.”
HOLDEN AT GIBSLAND-COLEMAN
Forbes said it will be her first time coaching at Gibsland-Coleman, which is near Shreveport and said the team will be leaving late Monday morning making a roughly four-and-a-half hour drive.
“We have always just kind of come off the bus ready to roll,” Forbes said. “That’s kind of been our plan over the last couple of years, and that’s going to be our plan now.”
Forbes said Samora Sampson helps key the Gibsland-Coleman offense.
“We’ve got to be able to find her in transition,” Forbes said. “She does a good job in transition. She’s a sophomore. A lot of it’s just going to depend on if we can minimize turnovers and take advantage of the things that we’re given. We’ll see how it goes. That’s a long ride up there, but it could be a short ride home if we win.”
