WATSON – For a high school golfer with collegiate aspirations, the uncertainty was more than alarming.
Live Oak’s Devan Martin, who during the infancy stages of his recruiting process received interest from 25-30 schools, started to wonder more than a year ago if he’d ever realize such dreams that ultimately led him to recently sign a scholarship with Centenary College.
With his junior season beginning to take a turn for the back nine with district and regional tournaments on the horizon, Martin’s performance, both in school and on the golf course, mysteriously waned.
“That was a hard time in life,” Martin explained. “My grades were down; (golf) scores were up, which is the exact opposite of what it needed to be.”
Somewhat perplexed at her son’s condition – an unquenchable thirst, countless trips to the bathroom and fatigue from staying up long hours studying for Advanced Placement classes – Martin’s mother Debbie suggested he see a physician.
That visit between the physician and endocrinologist – one that lasted seven hours – produced a startling resolution for Martin and his family where on April 7 he was diagnosed with Type I diabetes.
It was quite a gut-punch for a then 17-year-old Martin, who had been playing golf since the age of 8-years-old, and was left to pick up the pieces along with his parents Dany and Debbie – a revelation that had landed well outside of life’s fairway and into a patch of thick rough.
“I had no idea anything was happening; I felt fine I thought,” Martin said.
With no family history with a disease in which 1.25 million people live with in the United States – including 200,000 youths under the age of 20, Martin decided to play through.
This was a sport that first served as a bond between father and son on weekends and blossomed into a full-fledged love affair Martin wasn’t in a hurry to relinquish.
In fact, Martin’s grip tightened as he navigated a new course in life that called for greater discipline when it came to trying to manage a disease that still doesn’t have a cure.
“At first, I thought why me?” Martin said. “There’s nothing you can do to get it and nothing to do to get rid of it. I realized this is just a part of life now. I had to get through it the best I could.”
The same game Martin fell in love with at a young age and further developed during middle school on the Arrowhead Junior Tour and into high school had suddenly dog-legged on him.
The same guys with the ultra-talent for the game that he idolized along the way – a group ranging from Ricky Fowler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and Tiger Woods – suddenly paled in comparison to the fight Martin was about to wage in order to be able to play and compete at the same high level he was always accustomed to.
“It would have been easy for me to say, ‘give up, hang it up’,” he said. “To be able to persevere through that took a lot. My love for the game and want to succeed really overpowered that. I went through and continued on.”
To start with Martin had to learn to overcome his own disdain of needles and prick his finger daily to check his blood sugar, a process that ranged between 8-to-10 times, along with insulin shots.
Since then Martin has traded in needles and embraced technology where an application on his phone checks his blood sugar, while his doctor has set up a 24-hour monitor and insulin pump.
“I hated needles,” he said. “It doesn’t happen overnight. Being able to control it was a big thing.”
Having such safeguards in place enabled Martin the opportunity once again to regain his touch on the golf course. After he was first diagnosed with the disease, Martin’s average scores in the 80s soared to 113 at the district tournament.
With the use of his phone app and insulin pump, Martin was acutely aware when it was time to eat to combat a drop in his blood sugar. He’s routinely checked his blood sugar after every hole during a round and has food available such as granola bars for quick carbohydrates.
With the ability to manage his condition, Martin’s game rebounded where he experienced a stroke average of 41 during his senior season. He enjoyed a nine-hole best score of 37 during a regular-season match at Beaver Creek and later shot an 82 during the district tournament to qualify for regionals.
“He’s come a long way and he keeps getting better,” Martin’s swing coach Blake Thomas of the University Club. “He works hard. The sky’s the limit for him.”
Martin never lost sight of his objective which was to attend college on a golf scholarship and amid friends, family and school administrators he signed with Centenary last month in Live Oak’s library.
However, that journey grew in significance, where Martin became an inspiration, facing his challenge of Type I diabetes the only way he knew how – head on. He remained unwavering in his pursuit, displaying a resolve that contradicted his youthful age.
“I’m just trying to be a help to others that have this,” he said. “Is it terrible? Yes. Does it suck? Yes. It’s OK. You can do anything you could before. You just have one little extra thing, like brushing your teeth in the morning. It’s been a lot to learn.”
