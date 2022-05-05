The way Logan Jensen sees it, this is just the start of bigger things when it comes to his time as a high school golfer.
Jensen, a freshman at Live Oak, shot a 156 to finish 25th at the Division I boys state golf tournament held Monday and Tuesday at Cane Row Golf Club in New Iberia.
“As a freshman, supposed to be in eighth grade, I think I did well,” said Jensen, who skipped a grade because of academics. “The only thing I could say is maybe my putting could be better, but middle of the pack as a freshman, I think much more room to grow.”
“This time rolls around next year, we’re coming for it,” he continued. “I only have room to grow.”
Competing in his first state tournament, Jensen admitted he had some nerves early on during the first day of competition.
“When I heard that I was going, I was ecstatic,” Jensen said. “Days come up, you’re getting a little nervous. Who all is going to be here? How are you going to play? It was nerve-wracking, but I was glad that I got there. All I thought was if I can get this top-20 finish, I think that will be a good experience for me. It was fun.”
He said those nerves were magnified when he stepped on the course the first day.
“It was bad,” he said. “The first two holes, I was struggling. My leg was shaking while I was trying to putt. I was like, ‘Oh Lord, where am I right now?’ I kind of settled in and turned it around on the back nine, which was nice.”
Jensen was paired with Taylor Boasburg of Jesuit and Phanupong Galloway of Mandeville on Monday, and he said their encouragement helped calm his nerves on the course.
“(It) was a big relief, because I thought they were going to be like, ‘Who is this kid? Why is here?’, but they’re just like me. They just made it to state, so they’re ecstatic too. I think that’s what really (turned it around) for me was them talking to me a little bit.”
He finished with an 80.
“Not bad, I thought,” he said. “Middle of the pack.”
With the first-day jitters out of the way Tuesday, Jensen fired a 76.
“I was settled in,” he said of day two. “Right off the bat, I was like, ‘I’m sitting middle of the pack. If I can get a good finish here, I think I can drop a couple of spots.’ That’s just what I was thinking about.”
“I came out on day two with some determination, and I was on fire,” Jensen continued. “I was lighting it up. Came out, shot 76, and I think it was a good second day. I think I turned it around.”
Jensen said it helped that he played a practice round at the course last Thursday.
“It was great,” he said. “The course was running nice. The greens were rolling about a nine. We tried to go out on Sunday, the day before and get it done, but it was pouring.
“Getting that experience of where (things) are at (on the course), you know what to take, and it’s much better because some kids don’t get to go out like that …,” Jensen continued. “I think it’s great to go out a week or so before … and I think it was great that I got that experience before I even got to the tournament.”
Joshua Achord of St. Paul’s won the individual title (72-67 – 139), while C.E. Byrd won the team title (291-296 – 587).
With his first state tournament behind him, Jensen is already focused on getting back to the event with some lofty goals in mind.
“I think by junior, senior year, I have a good chance to win this thing, so we’re going to keep working at it, put all my work in during summer, and we’ll see where it goes,” he said.
DIVISION I GIRLS STATE TOURNAMENT
Denham Springs High freshman golfer Kaylie Harris finished 10th in the individual standings at the Division I girls state golf tournament held Monday and Tuesday at The Wetlands in Lafayette.
Harris shot an 86-84 – 170, while Sarah Meral of St. Scholastica (75-73 – 148) won the individual title.
Barbe (163-166 – 329) won the team title.
