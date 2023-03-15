Albany’s Skyler Ford was the top finisher in boys golf action Tuesday, while Audrey Purvis of Albany was third on the girls side.
Purvis fired a 51, while Claire Chauvin of St. Thomas Aquinas won the title with a 45. Brynn Rodrigue of STA was second with a 49.
Walker’s Addison Forbes (52) was fourth, while teammate Katie Ward was eighth (53). Walker’s Carsyn Autrey was 12th (54) and Maci Inman of Walker was 13th (54).
Albany’s Rylie McDonald (52) was sixth.
Doyle’s Audrey Sharp (53) was ninth (53), while teammates Presley Duffy (53) and Allie Wilmot (54), were 10th and 11th, respectively.
Walker, Albany, Doyle, St. Thomas Aquinas and Northlake Christian competed in the event.
In a Metro match last week between the Walker and Denham Springs girls, Denham’s Kaylie Harris won the individual title with a 38, while Katie Ward and Addison Forbes of Walker tied for second with 58s.
Reece Kennedy of Denham Springs and Aleicyn Gauthier of Walker tied for third with 60s, while Walker’s Inman was fourth with a 65.
In other action last week, Chauvin won with a 39, while McDonald was second with a 50.
Doyle’s Sharp, Brynn Rodrigue of STA and Carley Ulmers of Northlake Christian tied for third after each shooting a 51, while Doyle’s Wilmot and Whitley Garon, Walker’s Hannah Morgan and Albany’s Courtney Sonnier tied for fourth after shooting 52s.
St. Thomas led the team standings with a 90, followed by Albany (102), Doyle (103) and Walker (106).
