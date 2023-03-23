At Franklinton Country Club
Schools competing: Albany, Doyle, Walker, Pine, St. Thomas Aquinas, Northlake Christian, Springfield
GIRLS
1. Rylie McDonald 51 - Albany
2. Audrey Sharp 51 - Doyle
3. Carsyn Autrey 52 - Walker
4. Katie Lynn 53
5. Audrey Purvis 53
6. Allie Wilmot 53
7. Presleigh Duffy 53
8. Ava Gobert 53
9. Gabrielle Savoye 54
10. Charlee May 54
BOYS
1. Jackson Spikes 44 - Springfield
2. John Caldwell 47 - Pine
3. Logan Leyver 47 - St. Thomas Aquinas
4. Skyler Ford 47
5. JD Guerin 47
6. Ethan Rester 49
7. Brody Keen 49
8. Ethan White 49
9. Trey Kersey 49
10. Braxton Spikes 49
