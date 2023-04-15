After winning the all-around championship at last year’s state gymnastics meet, Walker’s Cody Midboe knew he’d have to step up his game this time around.
That’s exactly what he did, and he’s now a two-time state champion.
Midboe posted a Level 10 all around score of 73.000 on Friday at Baton Rouge High to take the title for the second straight year.
“You spend all year training and training and training, and then whenever it gets to the moment, you can’t really mess it up,” Midboe, a senior, said. “Whenever you succeed after all that training you’ve done, it feels really good.”
Midboe set the tone for his meet on the floor exercise, his first event, hitting a full twisting double layout during his routine to help score a 12.400.
“You do two back flips, but they’re extended all the way with a full twist, and you land back on your feet,” Midboe said in describing the move.
“It was pretty cool,” he said of hitting the move. “I felt pretty good. There was a little bit of adrenaline pumping.”
Midboe had an 11.700 on the pommel horse, a 12.800 on the rings, a 13.500 on vault and an 11.300 on the high bar.
He had the top individual scores on the floor, pommel horse, rings, vault and high bar, with his only major miscue coming when he fell on his dismount on the parallel bars, which he finished with an 11.300 for third place.
“You really don’t want mistakes to happen at all, but you can’t really help it,” Midboe said. “If it happens, it happens. You just have to push through it and finish the event because a lot of times whenever people fall, you get aggravated and whatnot, and it just ruins the whole meet, so you have to kind of push that aside and accept that it happens sometimes, and you’ll do better next time.”
“I had fun last year, and I had fun this year,” Midboe said. “There were a couple of routines that were a little tough, but I had fun overall.”
In addition to his big pass on the floor routine, he said he added new skills on the rings and parallel bars.
“It’s something I wanted to do for myself and competition-wise,” Midboe said of adding those new skills.
Walker’s Trevor Crotwell competed only on the floor after recently breaking his hand. He finished tied for seventh with a 10.300.
“We had to come up with a routine five minutes beforehand because we didn’t know he had to compete,” Midboe said with a laugh. “He went and did floor, and he did OK. He tied for seventh with not even using his right hand.”
Midboe also took time to reflect his career, noting COVID-19 halted his freshman season and he dealt with an elbow injury his sophomore season that required him to take a year off after he received stem cell treatment.
“It’s just setback after setback, and after still being able to come through after the setbacks and win junior and then senior year, I mean, it would have been nice to win freshman and sophomore (years), but we couldn’t help it,” he said. “But it still feels good to be able to win after all of the setbacks.”
Midboe is heading to Simpson College in Idianola, Iowa, to continue his gymnastics career. It’s the second year of the college’s gymnastics program.
“It feels good,” he said of capping his high school career with another state title. “After all four years of high school and you’re about to move away to college and actually be a grown up, it’s nice to have a little something as a going away ticket …”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.