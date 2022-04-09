Walker’s Cody Midboe made his first Louisiana High School Athletic Association meet one to remember.
Midboe captured the all-around Level 10 title at Friday’s state meet hosted by Baton Rouge High.
Midboe, a junior, had 73.700 points to take the all-around title, while Brock Gross of Belle Chasse was second (71.400) and Albert Berggren of Hahnville third (67.000).
“It feels good,” Midboe said of taking the all-around title. “Winning anything feels good.”
Midboe scored 12.000 in the rings, his first event, which he said helped set the tone for the day.
“I was uptight on the way there because I was nervous,” Midboe said. “I didn’t know what I was going to see, and then I got there, got on the rings and then I warmed up some stuff. The first routine went by, and I was like, ‘All right, I’m all good.’”
He said having a good mental approach to the meet also paid off.
“You have to come, not just physically, but mentally prepared,” Midboe said. “You could go up there and start doing your routine, and if you mess up once, some people, they have a full-on breakdown, and the rest of the routine and the rest of the meet just does not go right. You have to be prepared to make mistakes and whatever because no one’s perfect.”
Midboe said it also helped that he was familiar with some of his competitors at the state meet.
“Going there and seeing familiar faces … it lets you have a little more fun seeing people that you know, and you can laugh with and have a little bit of a friendly competition,” he said. “It’s not as serious as going there by yourself and not knowing anyone.”
He also took firsts on the floor (12.000), pommel horse (12.500), and vault (13.700), and seconds on the parallel bars (11.600) and high bar (11.900). Midboe said floor and vault are his best events and said he made some adjustments to his floor routine while putting together an effort that enabled Walker to finish fifth in the overall team standings behind first-place Baton Rouge High (333.100), Caddo (171.700), Patrick Taylor (126.400) and David Thibodaux (108.300) with Midboe as the only competitor for Walker.
“I have no idea how that happened,” Midboe said.
Midboe, who trains at CG’s Gymnastics in Baton Rouge, was the all-around champion at a recent regional meet with his club team and will participate in nationals and a region team camp in Oklahoma.
He’s already got his sights set on next year’s state meet.
“Now I’ve got to go back, and I’ve got to pretty much train harder for next year,” he said. “I’ve got to put together some harder and cooler stuff to show.”
