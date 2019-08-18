Five all-state athletes representing a variety of sports, along with one well known supporter who was himself a fine Denham Springs High School athlete, comprise the Class of 2019 that will be inducted into the school’s athletic Hall of Fame on Sept. 19 at Forrest Grove Plantation in Denham Springs.
Headlining the class is arguably the school’s most heralded girls’ basketball player Regena Jackson. She will be joined by Michael Boone (football), Jamie Chustz-Felder (girls basketball), Van Foster III (baseball), Raymond Harris (basketball) and Robert Graves (supporter).
For the first time this year’s title sponsor for the event is Hood Dental Care.
Tickets for the popular banquet will be on sale to the public at the school office starting August 19.
“You never hear anything negative about our Hall of Fame,” DSHS first-year principal Wes Howard said. “It is so well respected that five other high schools in the state and one in Mississippi have asked us for guidance in establishing their Halls of Fame.
“The annual banquet at Forrest Grove is first class—dignified and fun at the same time! And the official Hall of Fame home at Big Mike’s is really worth visiting to read all the achievements on display there.”
Dr. Ed Hood added: “During the past nine years, the Hall of Fame has become a truly important part of our local culture, the kind of institution that enriches a community by giving it character and tradition.”
Jackson was a two-time Class 5A All-State selection for the Lady Jackets, a player renowned for her scoring exploits.
Boone was a Class 5A All-State choice in football, while the addition of Chustz-Felder will be an historic one, joining her late brother Joey Chustz to give the school’s Hall of Fame its first brother-sister inductees.
Foster III, the son of DSHS Hall of Famer Van Foster, Jr., was a two-time Class 5A baseball great and two-time team captain for the Yellow Jackets who went on to become a superb outfielder at SLU.
Harris was a Class B All-State basketball star whose teams won state championships in 1948 and 1950. Later he would help the SLC Lions (now SLU) to Gulf States Conference titles in 1952 and 1954. His younger brother, Hall of Famer Cecil Harris, is regarded as the best all-round athlete in school history.
Graves was a diminutive 100-pound baseball and track athlete at DSHS who later became a giant of a Yellow Jacket supporter, logging 38 years as a football statistician and contributor to four head football coaches.
Below are thumbnail sketches on all of the Hall of Fame selections:
Michael Boone (Athlete)
A rare three-time all-district athlete at three different positions, Boone was a 1995 Class 5A All-State pick at linebacker and his district’s Defensive MVP. … He was an all-district choice at defensive back, tight end, and linebacker. … A DSHS honor graduate and recipient of the scholar-athlete award, Boone received academic all-state honors as well. He was also named to the All-Parish team and earned Baton Rouge All-Metro accolades as a senior. … This outstanding student-athlete capped a celebrated prep career with his selection to play tight end in the prestigious LHSAA All-Star Football Game.
Heavily recruited throughout the state and as far away as Georgia Tech and West Point, he received an athletic scholarship to play football at Louisiana Tech where he graduated in 2001 as a three-year letterman, helping the Bulldogs. …He played one season with the Monroe-based National Indoor Football League Bayou Beast before launching his career as a successful high school football coach with stops in Louisiana, then landing in Texas. As a defensive line coach and eventual defensive coordinator, his defenses have made playoff contenders of his teams at every stop, winning over 60 percent of their regular season and playoff games. … He is currently the defensive coordinator at Class 6A Dickinson High School in Dickinson, Texas. … His coaching philosophy is reflected in this quote by Coach Boone, “I believe athletics is one of the last moral compasses we have in our society, and when you coach with love in your heart, you can make a difference.” ... Boone is married to the former Anne Bryant of Dallas and they live in Kemah, Texas, with their five children.
Jamie Chustz-Felder (Athlete)
Heralded on two parish championship teams, two district championship teams, and the 1996 Lady Jacket state championship team, Chustz was herself a champion. … A versatile athlete with four letters each in basketball and track, she was a three-time All District (MVP once) and two-time All-Parish basketball star before earning Class 5A All-State honors as a senior. … She and fellow Hall of Famer Katrina Hibbert were the big standouts on the DSHS 37-0 storybook run to the state title, with a No. 19 USA Today national ranking. … USA Today also identified her as a “Player to Watch” on its Top 25 Teams in the Nation. … The following year, as a senior, Chustz led the Lady Jackets to a 27-2 state semi-final finish, averaging 15 points and 10 rebounds per game. … A DSHS honor graduate and four-year member of the National Honor Society, she was also named to the academic all-state team her senior year. That same year she received Baton Rouge All-Metro laurels and was chosen for the prestigious LHSAA All Star Basketball Game, ending a brilliant career as a distinguished leader on campus, in the classroom, and on the court. … Recruited by over 20 schools, she accepted an athletic scholarship to play basketball at the University of Mobile where she started as a freshman before leaving after that year and graduated from SLU a degree in finance. … Chustz’ older brother Joey, a former NFL player, often commented that Jamie was the best athlete in the family. … As early as junior high school, her future honors could be anticipated after leading the Southside Buccaneers to two undefeated seasons (1992, 1993), with an overall record of 46-0. A few years later, her summer AAU basketball team won the acclaimed Texas State AAU Tournament. … She is currently the Chief Financial Officer of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and is married to Chris Felder. … The couple resides in Denham Springs with their two children.
Van Foster III (Athlete)
Foster was a two-time Class 5A All-State outfielder for the Yellow Jackets as a junior and senior, batting .400 and .407, respectively in district play. … In addition to his regular season accolades, he was named to the all-state tournament team in 1994. … He was a three-time all-district centerfielder who was also an outstanding pitcher with a superb 8-1 record his senior season. … A teammate of fellow Hall of Famer Jeff Harris, the two DSHS pitchers paired up to dominate from the mound. … Foster was honored by his teammates as a two-time team captain. … Though he was a four-year letterman in baseball, he was a gifted all-round athlete who also lettered three years in football where he played in the secondary and returned kicks for three years. … He moved to quarterback for his senior season. ... Among Foster’s greatest athletic achievements was the honor of his selection to play centerfield in the elite LHSAA all-star baseball bame, a showcase of the state’s finest athletes, where he hit a home run, doubled, and singled. … A member of the National Honor Society, his sterling high school sports career culminated with a scholarship to play baseball for SLU where he lettered three years as an outfielder, batted .300 and boasted a career .955 fielding percentage. … Foster, who obtained a criminal justice degree in 1999, has worked for 18 years as an Investigator with the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office, currently assigned to the Violent Crime Unit and also serves as a Louisiana state firearms instructor for shotgun-rifle-pistol, training various law enforcement agencies and giving firearms safety presentations at public schools. … Foster is also assigned to the federal Disaster Mortuary Operations Response Team that investigates major loss of American life at home and abroad. … He’s married to the former Wendy Dickinson and they live in Denham Springs.
Robert Graves (Supporter)
Graves, a 1964 graduate of DSHS, is said to bleed “Yellow Jacket” purple and gold, perhaps rivaling even the late Pee Wee Day for that endearing quality. … Back in 1975 when fabled head football coach Butch Wax was still an aspiring football genius in his first year at the helm, Graves walked the sideline with him, both honing their craft. While Wax would lead the Jackets for 22 years, becoming the winningest football coach in DSHS history with a 152-84-2 record, Graves remained a sideline fixture for a total of 38 years, widely regarded as one of the best team statisticians in the state. … During his long tenure, he served head coaches Wax, Steve Long, Nolan Gill, and Dru Nettles, always the star statistician, yet evolving into a versatile, dependable resource that each succeeding coach knew he could lean on. … Graves, a U.S. Army veteran, might be familiar with the term “force multiplier,” military parlance for an attribute that makes a given force more effective. His steady and faithful presence on the sideline and around the locker room had that effect for almost four decades. … Among his duties were sponsorship marketing and fundraising efforts; oversight of season ticket sales; coordinator for the Dru Nettles Radio Show; designer of souvenir game programs for football, softball, and color guard; and, of course, statistician for all varsity home and away football games. … Over a 38-year period, Graves recorded statistics for 401 consecutive games for the Yellow Jackets despite working in Beaumont, Texas, for six of those years in order to accept a promotion with Gulf States Utilities. This, also in spite of triple bypass open-heart surgery when, for two solitary games, he captured team stats by watching game film at home during recovery. … During a 12-year span (2001-2012), he created and served as webmaster of “The Jacket Nest” website that recorded DSHS football history and statistics, in effect, preserving the school’s gridiron lore for posterity. Because of his storehouse of knowledge regarding Jackets sports, he was a logical choice to serve on the initial four-person steering committee that formed the DSHS Athletic Hall of Fame, now in its ninth year … In high school Graves was a 100-pound athlete, choosing to excel in two sports where size was not a factor - track as a senior where he was the first runner in school history to break the 5-minute barrier in the mile run (4:48.5)… His passion, however, was baseball and fast-pitch softball and was a starting infielder on DSHS teams that won state championship softball crowns at the state tournament in 1963 and 1964. … He was a two-year baseball letterman at DSHS and also spent three summers playing American Legion baseball for the local team. … Having retired after 35 years with Gulf States Utilities (now Entergy), Graves, who spent five years at Live Oak High School in a similar capacity as that during his tenure at DSHS, now works at the Livingston Parish Public Schools central office. … He’s married to the former Sandra Spiers, with a grown daughter, the couple resides in Baton Rouge.
Raymond Harris (Athlete)
The late Raymond Harris was a Class B All State basketball star in 1950 during the golden era of the sport at the school. … He was one of only four players in school history to have performed on two state championship teams (1948, 1950), along with a state runner-up finish in 1949. … He was the leading Yellow Jacket scorer in the 1950 title game, a crushing 52-32 victory over rival Live Oak, helping lead his team to a superb 29-3 record that season. … Having defeated the reigning Baton Rouge city champions, Baton Rouge High School, twice earlier in the year, the Jackets suffered their only home court loss of the season in their third match. … The result of his tenacious defense and consistent scoring bursts as a senior, he was selected all-tournament at the two most prestigious tourneys of the day, the Tri-Parish and the Metropolitan Invitational, forerunner of the fabled Wedge Keys Tournament. ... He received a scholarship to play basketball at Southeastern Louisiana College (now SLU), reuniting with high school teammate Donald Ray Hood, both of whom were three-year lettermen for the Lions and helped them to Gulf States Conference titles and NAIA tournament appearances in 1952 and 1954. … He’s a 1954 graduate of SLC with a degree in agriculture. … He is the older brother of fellow Hall of Famer Cecil Harris, considered the best all-round athlete to ever wear the purple and gold. The elder Harris mentored his admiring younger brother well in the finer aspects of the sport, giving the family the honor of producing two all-state athletes. … Harris was a U.S. Army veteran who acquired electronics training in the military that enabled him to devote his life’s work to Exxon-Dixie Pipeline Company. … He married the former Margaret Smith, and the couple lived in Denham Springs, raising their three children. He died in 1990.
Regena Jackson (Athlete)
When a lone freshman is honored among seniors as first team all-district and all-parish in an elite basketball league that is competitive and rich in talent, that freshman is usually destined for stardom. … Jackson, who missed her sophomore season because of knee surgery, graduated as a two-time Class 5A All-State selection (2005, 2006), a three-time All-District choice (MVP twice), and a three-time All-Parish selection (MVP once). … As a senior she earned a berth on the Baton Rouge All-Metro team and was selected to play in the prestigious LHSAA All-Star basketball game. … Jackson averaged 18.3 and 19.4 points per game as a junior and senior against the toughest competition in the state. … She led the Lady Jackets to a district championship in 2005 and to the Class 5A state quarterfinals in ’06. The result of her leadership and dominating play during those seasons, DSHS boasted records of 33-4 and 32-4, respectively. … Following a much-celebrated high school career, Jackson was widely recruited by state schools and by Baylor and Purdue as well, but eventually accepted a scholarship to play basketball at ULM where she performed for two seasons before transferring to Belhaven College in Jackson, Mississippi. … She became a megastar at Belhaven. Jackson was named a two-time NAIA All-American (2011, 2012). She was also honored as an NAIA All-American by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association and one of three finalists for its national player of the year (2012). In recognition of her outstanding play, her jersey was displayed in the Ring of Honor at the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tennessee. … As a junior Jackson was selected Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) Player of the Year and a member of the conference all-academic team, leading Belhaven to its first ever appearance in the NAIA National Tournament and a 24-9 record. … As a senior she averaged 24 points per game and scored 745 total points to lead the NAIA nationally in both categories. … That season Jackson was Belhaven’s top scorer in 29 games and scored 30 points or more in six games, including two 42-point eruptions, guiding the Blazers to their first SSAC title with a 26-7 record. … The 5-foot-7 guard garnered her second SSAC Player of the Year honor, plus MVP of the SSAC Tournament. … A 2014 graduate of Belhaven with a degree in business, Jackson is currently a Regional Manager for General Nutrition Center in Mississippi. Having given her heart to the game of basketball for all of her youth, her newest passion has become football where she’s the starting quarterback for the Mississippi Lady Panthers of the Women’s Football Alliance tackle league.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.