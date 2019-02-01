The Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame is pleased to announce the nomination window for the next class of inductees. Nominations for the Class of 2019 will be accepted between Feb. 1-March 30.
The Ninth Annual induction banquet for the Class of 2019, hosted by the Denham Springs Athletic Association, is scheduled Sept. 19 at Forrest Grove Plantation in Denham Springs.
The Denham Springs High School Hall of Fame, located inside of Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, has 68 inductees since its inception in 2011.
In addition to being honored at the banquet, inductees will also be presented at halftime of the Denham Springs-St. Amant home football game on Sept. 20.
Candidates for the DSHS Hall of Fame are not nominated by the DSHS Hall of Fame selection committee, but instead can be nominated by anyone with an interest in DSHS sports may who can submit recommendations on individuals other than themselves.
All nominations must conform to the Hall of Fame nomination guidelines available to the public by visiting the DSHS website at www.denhamspringshs.org or by picking up a copy at the school office.
When preparing a nomination, the most critical requirement is to provide documentation that substantiates claims of athletic, academic, and civic achievement. Such verification typically comes from newspaper articles, copies of yearbook pages, old scrapbooks, family archives, etc.
Supporters are asked to start early in the process of collecting documentation to afford nominees the best chance of selection. Unsubstantiated claims cannot be considered by the selection committee.
Please refer to the Hall of Fame nomination guidelines for recommendations on which area newspapers and libraries to contact.
Nominations cannot be accepted by email or fax.
Because guidelines require an 8X10 photograph of the candidate, nominations must be mailed or hand-delivered to Denham Springs High School, ATTN: Principal (HOF), 1000 N. Range Avenue, Denham Springs, LA 70726.
Submissions must be postmarked or hand-delivered no later than March 30 to be considered for induction this year.
Once nominations are received and screened for completeness, the selection committee will meet to review the submissions and vote.
Nominees who are not selected will remain active candidates and be voted on annually for a period of five years. If additional documentation becomes available that will strengthen their candidacy, it should be submitted to the address noted above.
The Hall of Fame serves as a symbol of appreciation to the athletes, coaches, and supporters whose outstanding contributions meet the criteria for selection in one of these three categories.
Male and female athletes will be representative of all varsity sports. Nominees, both living and deceased, will be considered from all eras of DSHS athletics to the extent possible.
For more information, contact Jim Spring at jimspring53@hotmail.com or (225) 588-0366.
