WALKER – Multi-sport athletes who received all-state honors made up the second induction class into the Walker High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
Five former athletes who competed in basketball, baseball, football, track and cross country were recently inducted on Oct 10: Mike DeJean, the late John Dutsch III, Shirley Sibley Dyess, Shannon Montgomery Lowe and Brian Thomas Sr.
Also recognized was the 1967 girls basketball team, which won the Class A championship.
Plaques honoring the inductees will be placed on the Hall of Fame Wall in the foyer of the new basketball gym.
Videos of the inductees, coaches, teammates and family members were shown.
Mike DeJean
“I’m just a shortstop lucky enough to pitch for 10 years,” DeJean said about his professional baseball career.
Basketball was his favorite sport, DeJean said, but he credited Coach Bill Spears with encouraging him to stay with baseball, where he played shortstop, first base, second base and in the outfield.
DeJean was twice named All-District 6-3A in baseball, once in football and honorable mention in basketball. He also was Class 3A all-state honorable mention in football as a senior.
He signed a baseball scholarship with Mississippi Delta Junior College, then played shortstop for Livingston State University in Livingston, Ala., playing in the NCAA Division 2 College World Series.
He was drafted by h the New York Yankees and pitched for five teams in his 10-year professional career: Colorado Rockies, Milwaukee Brewers, St. Louis Cardinals, Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets.
In 2017, the Times-Picayune newspaper listed DeJean one of the four top male athletes of all-time from Livingston Parish.
John Dutsch III
Dutsch did not begin playing basketball until he was a sophomore, according to his wife, Shirley, but teammates George Allen and Jimmy Watson recalled his strength and speed.
“Everything was quick with John,” Allen said.
Watson said Dutsch “worked around the rim and he gave me and Jerry a chance to shoot,” from the outside,
Dutsch was named to the Class 1A All-State basketball team as a senior, when he averaged 20 points a game.
He shot 62.5 percent from the field for a Wildcat team that won the District 8-A championship in 1968. He scored 30 points in a quarterfinal loss in the playoffs.
He was named District 8-A MVP, to the All-Livingston Parish Team and Louisiana High School Coaches Association (LHSCA) East All-Star team. As a junior, Dutsch was named to the All-District 8-A basketball team.
As a football player, Dutsch earned All-District 8-A honors as an offensive tackle and defensive tackle his senior year.
Shirley Sibley Dyess
Dyess said she attended the “old school” on Burgess Avenue when all 12 grades in Walker were in one building.
“That gym was a place of warmth. It was our home away from home,” she said.
In her video, Dyess held up a piece of wood, part of the gym floor she won as a door prize at a class reunion.
“My head struck this floor many times,” she said.
A two-time all-state Class B basketball selection, Dyess scored 1,158 points as a senior and 1.190 points as a junior, including 139 points in four playoff games.
Her senior year she helped her team go 36-4 and finished as a state Class B semifinalist for the third consecutive season. She was named to the Class B All-State first team and as recognized as the MVP and Best Offensive Player in Livingston Parish.
After her senior year, she was one of only two Louisiana players named to the High School All-American Gold Medal Tournament Team.
Shannon Montgomery Lowe
“Shannon improved every year at Walker,” her coach, Lisa Brewer, said. “She played because she loved the game.
How Lowe ended up a state champion in cross country was simple: “I was told I was going to do it and I did it,” she said.
“I ran made the whole time,” Lowe said.
Shannon was a two-time Class 3A All-State basketball player on a state semifinalist team that had a 31-1 record in 1989.
After her senior year, she was recognized as an AAU Basketball Congress International All-Amreican as well as named to the LHSCA East All-Star Team.
She continued her basketball career at Copiah-Lincoln Junior College in Wesson, Miss., and named to the Mississippi South All-Star Team before signing a scholarship with Mississippi College.
She was a member of the Division II-Class 3A state champion cross country team as a freshman. As a sophomore, she won the high jump at the Class 3A state track meet.
Brian Thomas Sr.
Thomas led the Wildcat basketball team to the playoffs with a 26-7 record, averaging 26.4 points and 8 rebounds a game.
He was named the District 6-3A MVP and Class 3A All-State second team. As a senior in 1989, he was named Livingston Parish MVP. He also was named all-district as a junior when the Wildcats went 26-8.
He was named all-conference while playing for Los Medanos College in Pittsburg, Calif.
Thomas also was a receiver in football, and sprinter and long jumper in track.
1967 Class 1A champions
The girls baseball team that won the Class 1A title is the second state champion to be recognized at the annual induction ceremony.
Each year, a state championship team at Walker High will be recognized, according to moderator Aaron Ellis.
In 1967, the team won the District 8-A title and compiled a 28-1 record under coach J. Rogers Pope.
“I enjoyed coaching them,” Rogers said. “They were hard-working, and dedicated to what they did.”
“This was such a good group of girls, now ladies, and to see them go on to do good things,” he said,
Ten members of the team were present: Voncile Wascom Radley, Carolyn Lockhart Forbes, Bonita Lockhart Cotton, Betty Jo Lockhart Zeigler, Kay Aydell Palmer and Vida Foster Watson. Also, Clara Peak Coburn, Diane Roberson Hathaway, Susan Stover Beard, Sherri Hill Palmer and Sally Robertson Hubbard.
