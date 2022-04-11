Jana Garrison Orillion put together a stellar high school tennis career at Denham Springs High School and is a member of the DSHS Athletic Hall of Fame.
But when the call came informing her she’d be a member of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s Class of 2022, she was a bit surprised.
“The first thought was, ‘I can’t believe I’m included in this group,’” she said. “Really humble, not in a cliché kind of way. Truly, I was surprised just knowing some of the people that are already in the hall of fame and then knowing the other folks that are going in this year with me. It’s a pretty impressive group of people, but really, I do it very humbly.”
Garrison Orillion will be inducted into the LHSAA Hall of Fame during a 6 p.m. ceremony Tuesday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Baton. Former DSHS and LSU basketball standout Tasmin Mitchell, another DSHS Athletic Hall of Fame member, is also in this year’s LHSAA class.
Garrison Orillion was coached by her father, the late Sid Garrison, who helped establish the school’s tennis program in 1983.
“It worked really well for us,” she said of being coached by her father, who was inducted into the DSHS Athletic Hall of Fame in October. “I see a lot of parents and kids that clash, for example, me and my child (Ava). She’s not the same personality that I was. I was thrilled to have my dad coaching me. It was really an easy relationship for us, because whatever he told me to do, I tried to do it.”
Garrison Orillion recalled her father reading tennis magazines and watching pro tennis on television to learn the game.
“We had loads of tennis magazines, stacks of them where the pages were dog-eared, and he had notes on the front cover telling him what instructional articles were in that magazine. He took it pretty seriously, and it worked,” she said with a laugh.
During her career, Garrison Orillion was a four-time district champion and won four straight state titles, but she said she didn’t get caught up in accolades.
“I just was so excited to be doing a sport like tennis,” she said. “I knew it was a privilege, so it was fun, and the more I progressed, the better I got, the more fun it was. Winning is fun, but I never really thought about (championships) when I was doing it. I was just enjoying it. I guess that has something to do with being able to make fast progress. When you love something, you don’t mind practicing.”
Garrison Orillion said she’d practice with her father at 5:30 a.m. before school in their church gym.
“There weren’t any places with lights that we could hit that early in the morning, so he would take me to Amite Baptist Church gym, and we would string a rope up, and I would hit for 30 or 45 minutes before school,” she said. “I loved it.”
Garrison Orillion compiled a 65-1 record during her high school career while being the state’s top-ranked player in singles and doubles for four straight years.
At the time, she said she didn’t realize what she was accomplishing.
“It was done in a child-like mind,” she said. “I was 14 years old my freshman year, and I was beating a girl that had already signed a Division I SEC scholarship. It was just that real childlike innocence of just doing what you love. I didn’t feel any pressure. That’s a key thing. There was no pressure on me whatsoever because I wasn’t supposed to win in that case.”
“I was a fierce competitor, don’t get me wrong, but I never had a thought about a record or winning and losing or winning the state championship, a least not until my final year, where I realized, ‘Ooh, I could win all four of them.’ That was the first time that I had that thought,” she said. “I was living in such a blessed time during those years and didn’t even realize it just because of sheer immaturity, I guess. It’s funny. The older you get, the more proud you feel about those things.”
Garrison Orillion said she felt more pressure when she went on to play college tennis.
She got over 50 offers from schools across the nation, including three Ivy League schools as well as Tulane and Rice. Originally, she signed a letter of intent with Oklahoma State but changed course and ended up going to LSU.
She said part of the reason she stayed close to home was because her mother was involved in a near-fatal car accident during her sophomore year of high school.
“That really affected all the dynamics of our family and some effect on my tennis and particularly choosing where I went to school college-wise,” Garrison Orillion said.
Garrison Orillion transferred to Northern Illinois before her senior year, where she won conference singles and doubles championships.
“I always had a sense that I could have, should have done more,” she said. “I think I had some emotional burnout there in college and had some opportunities to play professionally, and some people offered support for me to do that, and I had burned out. That’s something that kind of always bothers me is that I feel like I never know maybe how far I could have gone, but I don’t think that was necessarily God’s plan for me. If it had been, I’m sure that I would have felt differently about those offers to support me to play professionally.”
Heading into the LHSAA Hall of Fame has given Garrison Orillion time to reflect on her accomplishments, not just for herself.
“It is a very proud thing for me for my daughter. I think about it a lot. Just the fact that she sees that mom gets some respect, because everything is always about them,” she said with a laugh. “It’s kind of a break and things for her tell her friends, ‘hey guys, do ya’ll know that my mom did this, and my mom did that?’ They probably look at me and laugh and say, ‘Naw.’ But it’s sweet.”
