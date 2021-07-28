The Louisiana High School Athletic Association and Ochsner Health announced a five -year partnership in which Ochsner will be the title sponsor for all LHSAA championship events.
The deal, which was announced Wednesday, will also allow Ochsner to ‘provide healthcare training and education for LHSAA member programs, and develop curriculum support for student athletes interested in pursuing careers in healthcare and sports medicine,’ according to a news release.
“As an association, we are thrilled to announce our healthcare partnership with Ochsner Health,” LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine said in the release. “Ochsner’s commitment to the LHSAA will enable the association to continue to provide lasting memories and experiences for thousands of student-athletes throughout the state of Louisiana. We look forward to working together to provide beneficial healthcare and educational impacts to Louisiana student-athletes, schools, and the surrounding communities.”
There are three components to the partnership, with Ochsner becoming official health care provider for the LHSAA while providing athletic trainers for all championship events.
Also, the Ochsner Sports Medicine Advisory Committee ‘will spearhead statewide implementation of health and safety protocols through a multi-disciplinary representation of sports specialists, educating coaches on the most up-to-date medical, health and wellness best practices,’ according to the release.
Additionally, the partnership will include a workforce development path for student-athletes who are interested in sports medicine curriculum that includes topics on psychology, nutrition and business.
“This is a unique opportunity for students, who will be introduced to sports medicine as a potential career path while they’re still in high school. As a product of New Orleans public schools, this partnership is extremely meaningful,” said Misty Suri, MD, sports medicine orthopedic surgeon, Ochsner Sports
Medicine Institute. “In the process, our partnership with LHSAA is transformed into a critical component of Ochsner’s Healthy State Initiative, our 10-year commitment to improve overall health in Louisiana.”
The LHSAA’s first championship event of the upcoming school year begins Nov. 11, with the Ochsner LHSAA Volleyball State Tournament at the Pontchartrain Convention and Civic Center in Kenner.
“With our new partnership, Ochsner will leverage its best-in-class sports medicine program and statewide presence to support the LHSAA’s mission of offering safe athletic competition, while providing invaluable educational opportunities for all of the LHSAA’s stakeholders – students, families and coaches,” said Robert Hart, MD, chief medical officer, Ochsner Health, said in the release. “We look forward to being on the sidelines and in the classrooms with Louisiana’s most talented student athletes.”
