OFFENSE
Rushing
C | Yds | YPC | TD
Jae Jae Doherty | Albany | 25 | 254 | 10.2 | 3
Kee Hawkins | LOHS | 37 | 174 | 4.7 | 4
Demetri Wright | WHS | 21 | 163 | 7.8 | 2
Koby Linares | SHS | 17 | 149 | 8.7 | 5
Jaylen Jenkins | DSHS | 25 | 155 | 6.2 | 1
Hagen Long | LOHS | 18 | 143 | 7.9 | 2
Keondre Brown | WHS | 21 | 107 | 5.1 | 1
Dae Dae Doherty | AHS | 15 | 100 | 6.7 | 2
Passing
C | A | YDS | I | TD
Ethan McMasters | WHS | 26 | 53 | 519 | 1 | 4
Jae Jae Doherty | Albany | 18 | 44 | 365 | 0 | 2
Rhett Rosevear | LOHS | 13 | 19 | 262 | 2 | 3
RJ Serpas | SHS | 12 | 24 | 145 | 1 | 1
Luke Lunsford | DSHS | 12 | 37 | 85 | 1 | 1
John McDaniel | DSHS | 4 | 7 | 69 | 0 | 1
Receiving
C | Yds | YPC | TDs
Brian Thomas | WHS | 12 | 344 | 28.7 | 3
Rhett Wolfe | AHS | 7 | 213 | 30.4 | 0
Preston Holwager | DSHS | 6 | 37 | 6.2 | 0
Keondre Brown | WHS | 5 | 95 | 19.0 | 1
Michael McCahill | AHS | 5 | 73 | 14.6 | 0
Trey Yelverton | AHS | 5 | 70 | 14.0 | 0
Jasper Turner | Walker | 5 | 68 | 13.6 | 0
Amar Pink | LOHS | 5 | 59 | 11.8 | 0
Phillip Earnhart | DSHS | 5 | 25 | 5.0| 1
Troy Golmond | DSHS | 3 | 75 | 25.0 | 1
Tyler Ratcliff | SHS | 3 | 23 | 7.7 | 0
Kee Hawkins | LOHS | 2 | 38 | 19.0 | 0
Byron Smith | LOHS | 2 | 53 | 26.5 | 0
CJ Davis | LOHS | 2 | 32 | 16.0 | 0
Brayden Bencaz | DSHS | 2 | 17 | 8.5 | 0
Bradlyn McKay | SHS | 2 | 15 | 7.5 | 1
Scoring
TDs | 2pt | XP | FG | TP
Kolby Linares | SHS | 5 | 0 | 3 | 0 | 33
Kee Hawkins | LOHS | 4 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 24
Hagen Long | LOHS | 3 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 18
Jae Jae Doherty | AHS | 3 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 18
Rhett Wolfe | AHS | 3 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 18
Brian Thomas | WHS | 3 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 18
Cole Crenshaw | LOHS | 0 | 0 | 12 | 1 | 15
Bradlyn McKay | SHS | 2 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 12
Trevon Washington | SHS | 2 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 12
Keondre Brown | WHS | 2 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 12
Demetri Wright | WHS | 2 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 12
Dae Dae Doherty | AHS | 2 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 12
Bradley Cain | WHS | 0 | 0 | 8 | 1 | 11
Punting
Punts | Yards | Avg.
Gavin Weidenbacher | DSHS | 11 | 444 | 40.4
Bradley Cain | WHS | 8 | 280 | 35.0
Anthony Priester | LOHS | 5 | 143 | 28.6
Cole Crenshaw | LOHS | 1 | 32 | 32.0
Orlando Pineda | AHS | 2 | 42 | 21.0
DEFENSE
Tackles
AT | UT | Total
Justin Coats | AHS | 17 | 8 | 25
Hagen Parra | DSHS | 4 | 13 | 17
Roger Brooks | WHS | 9 | 7 | 16
Tristan Duhe | DSHS | 6 | 8 | 14
Jalen Lee | LOHS | 3 | 11 | 14
Aubrey Womack | WHS | 6 | 7 | 13
Omari Warren | DSHS | 6 | 7 | 13
Hayden Horne | DSHS | 11 | 2 | 13
Kaydon Berard | DSHS | 4 | 8 | 12
Ronnie Turbeville | AHS | 10 | 2 | 12
Austin Watts | AHS | 7 | 5 | 12
Reece Wolfe | AHS | 8 | 3 | 11
Antonio Lapinto | AHS | 5 | 5 | 10
David Perez | AHS | 6 | 4 | 10
Tristan Thompson | WHS | 4 | 5 | 9
Jesse James | WHS | 7 | 2 | 9
Zach Lacour | WHS | 3 | 4 | 7
Josiah Raymond | DSHS | 2 | 5 | 7
Tristen Bueche | DSHS | 3 | 4 | 7
Dae Dae Doherty | AHS | 4 | 3 | 7
Rhett Wolfe | AHS | 4 | 3 | 7
Marcus Dukes | WHS | 3 | 2 | 5
Brian Thomas | WHS | 4 | 1 | 5
Laban Duffy | WHS | 3 | 2 | 5
Choppa Johnson | DSHS | 4 | 1 | 5
Jovun Miles | WHS | 4 | 1 | 5
Dillon Sharp | WHS | 3 | 2 | 5
Kyle Kitto | LOHS | 2 | 3 | 5
Collin Dickerson | LOHS | 2| 3 | 5
Sam Aldy |LOHS | 1| 4 | 5
Tackles for Loss/Sacks
Hagan Parra | DSHS | 7
Tristan Duhe | DSHS | 5
Kaydon Berard | DSHS | 5
Jalen Lee | LOHS | 4
Choppa Johnson | DSHS | 3
Antonio Lopinto | AHS | 2
Tristan Thompson | WHS | 2
Hayden Horne | DSHS | 2
Ryals Wygant | DSHS | 2
Parker Snead | DSHS | 2
Gabe Kimble | LOHS | 2
Branson McCoy | LOHS | 2
Reece Wolfe | AHS | 2
Austin Watts | AHS | 2
Interceptions
Kobie Moncree | WHS | 2
Darian Ricard | LOHS | 1
Branson McCoy | LOHS | 1
Aiden Saunders | LOHS | 1
Aubrey Womack | WHS | 1
Rhett Wolfe | AHS | 1
Fumble recoveries
Jesse James | WHS | 2
Bret McCoy | LOHS | 2
Reid Broussard | LOHS | 1
Dillon Sharp | WHS | 1
Aubrey Womack | WHS | 1
Josiah Raymond | DSHS | 1
Justin Coats | AHS | 1
Austin Watts | AHS | 1
David Perez | AHS | 1
Antonio Lopinto | AHS | 1
