Both the Denham Springs High School’s boys and girls bowling teams, along with Holden’s girls, received their assignments for next week’s LHSAA state bowling playoffs.
Denham Springs girls are seeded 15th and have an opening-round bye. They will face No. 2 South Terrebonne at 1 p.m. March 28 at All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge.
The DSHS-South Terrebonne winner is matched with the winner of the Holden-Central Catholic-Morgan City winner. The No. 7 Lady Rockets face the Lady Eagles at 1 p.m. March 28, also at All-Star Lanes.
DSHS’ boys were seeded No. 19 and travel to Acadiana Lanes in Lafayette for a 10:30 a.m. match March 26 against No. 14 South Terrebonne.
Simms, Almonte take first place in Red Stick Classic
BATON ROUGE – The Live Oak boys were third and Lady Eagles fifth in the Red Stick Classic track and field meet held at Friday at Zachary High School.
Live Oak was third with 224 points, trailing Zachary (404) and Baker (228).
Pole vaulter Clayton Simms won his event with a 15-foot clearance over teammate Sam Frazier who tied for second at 12 feet.
Luis Almonte captured the javelin (147-1) with teammate Trent Holliday (136-0) finishing third.
Nic Broderick was another top-3 finisher for Live Oak with a third-place showing in the 1600 (4:47.89). The Eagles were also second in the 4x800 relay (9:19.03).
The Lady Eagles had 204 points to finish fifth. Zachary was the meet winner with 532 points followed by Baton Rouge High 480, West Feliciana (288) and Lee High (208).
Kylie Zeller was second in the 1600 (5:46.25) and third in the 3200 (12:34.94), while Jenna Magee was third in the 1600 (5:48.22), Kaitlyn Robertson second in the javelin (99-1), Julia Bouton third in the high jump (4-8) and Skylar Kelly and Alexa Payne went 2-3 in the pole vault.
Tennis
Live Oak girls 5, Central 0
Singles
No. 1 Ivy Terrell LOHS def. Keely Strickland, Keely, CHS 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 Nicole Marchand, LOHS def. Tori Ingrassia, CHS, 6-3, 6-1
Doubles
No. 1 Brooke Daniel/Molly Fann, LOHS, def. Faith Bauer/Ruth LaValley, CHS, 7-6, 6-2
No. 2 Davis, Ansley Davis/Callie Rogers, LOHS, def. Nhi Tran/Hailee Tran, CHS, 6-1, 6-7, 12-10
No. 3 Alyssa Bueche/Faith Hughes, LOHS, def. Lexi Posey/Aleece Andrews, CHS, 6-3, 6-2
Boys
Central 2, Live Oak 0
Singles
No. 1 Case Welch, CHS, def. Thomas Buchmann, LOHS, 6-0, 1
No. 2 Joe Welch, CHS, def. Colburn Crenshaw, LOHS, 6-2, 6-0
