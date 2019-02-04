BASKETBALL
Boys
Albany 67, Bogalusa 51
Archbishop Hannan 66, Albany 41
Crescent City 82, Holden 62
Denham Springs 62, Live Oak 59
Doyle 75, French Settlement 57
Holden 95, Plainview 38
Live Oak 88, Central 77 (OT)
Mt. Hermon 64, Maurepas 27
Runnels 104, Maurepas 62
Springfield 61, Family Christian 51
Springfield 51, St. Helena 49 (2OT)
St. Thomas More 43, Doyle 40
Walker 69, Scotlandville 65
Walker 70, Zachary 60
Girls
Albany 84, Bogalusa 58
Albany 62, Archbishop Hannan 33
Denham Springs 45, Live Oak 31
Doyle 49, French Settlement 24
French Settlement 72, Riverside 46
Holden 66, Parkview Baptist 49
Lee High 59, Denham Springs 53
Live Oak 37, Central 24
Mt. Hermon 39, Maurepas 32
Plainview 64, Maurepas 20
Plainview 63, Holden 43
Springfield 38, Woodlawn 37
Springfield 44, Family Christian 37
St. Thomas Aquinas 55, Doyle 46
Walker 80, Scotlandville 61
Walker 73, Zachary 38
SOCCER
Boys
Denham Springs 4, Holy Cross 0
Live Oak 3, Belaire 0
Live Oak 1, Helen Cox o
McKinley 3, Walker 2
Girls
Denham Springs 5, Central 2
Lafayette 4, Denham Springs 0
Live Oak 8, Beau Chene 0
The week ahead (Feb. 4-9)
BASKETBALL
Monday
Albany at Holden (B&G), French Settlement at St. Helena (B&G), Walker at Belaire (G)
Tuesday
Springfield at St. Thomas Aquinas (B&G), Zachary at Denham Springs (B), Denham Springs at Zachary (G), Scotlandville at Live Oak (G), Live Oak at Scotlandville (B), Belaire at Walker (B), St. Michael at Albany (G)
Wednesday
Pearl River at Albany (B)
Thursday
St. Thomas Aquinas at French Settlement (B&G), Springfield at Doyle (B&G)
Friday
Jewel Sumner at Albany (B&G), Denham Springs at Walker (B), Live Oak at Belaire (G), Belaire at Live Oak (B), Walker at Denham Springs (G)
SOCCER
Wednesday
Captain Shreve at Denham Springs (B), 5 p.m.
Live Oak at Ouachita (G), 5 p.m.
Thursday
Live Oak at Holy Cross (B), 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
Friday
Live Oak at Division II state meet, Bossier City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.