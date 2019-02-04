Church Academy at Springfield boys basketball Collin Hayden
Springfield High's Collin Hayden (5) saves the ball from going out of bounds in last Monday's win over The Church Academy.

BASKETBALL

Boys

Albany 67, Bogalusa 51

Archbishop Hannan 66, Albany 41

Crescent City 82, Holden 62

Denham Springs 62, Live Oak 59

Doyle 75, French Settlement 57

Holden 95, Plainview 38

Live Oak 88, Central 77 (OT)

Mt. Hermon 64, Maurepas 27

Runnels 104, Maurepas 62

Springfield 61, Family Christian 51

Springfield 51, St. Helena 49 (2OT)

St. Thomas More 43, Doyle 40

Walker 69, Scotlandville 65

Walker 70, Zachary 60

Girls

Albany 84, Bogalusa 58

Albany 62, Archbishop Hannan 33

Denham Springs 45, Live Oak 31

Doyle 49, French Settlement 24

French Settlement 72, Riverside 46

Holden 66, Parkview Baptist 49

Lee High 59, Denham Springs 53

Live Oak 37, Central 24

Mt. Hermon 39, Maurepas 32

Plainview 64, Maurepas 20

Plainview 63, Holden 43

Springfield 38, Woodlawn 37

Springfield 44, Family Christian 37

St. Thomas Aquinas 55, Doyle 46

Walker 80, Scotlandville 61

Walker 73, Zachary 38

SOCCER

Boys

Denham Springs 4, Holy Cross 0

Live Oak 3, Belaire 0

Live Oak 1, Helen Cox o

McKinley 3, Walker 2

Girls

Denham Springs 5, Central 2

Lafayette 4, Denham Springs 0

Live Oak 8, Beau Chene 0

The week ahead (Feb. 4-9)

BASKETBALL

Monday

Albany at Holden (B&G), French Settlement at St. Helena (B&G), Walker at Belaire (G)

Tuesday

Springfield at St. Thomas Aquinas (B&G), Zachary at Denham Springs (B), Denham Springs at Zachary (G), Scotlandville at Live Oak (G), Live Oak at Scotlandville (B), Belaire at Walker (B), St. Michael at Albany (G)

Wednesday

Pearl River at Albany (B)

Thursday

St. Thomas Aquinas at French Settlement (B&G), Springfield at Doyle (B&G)

Friday

Jewel Sumner at Albany (B&G), Denham Springs at Walker (B), Live Oak at Belaire (G), Belaire at Live Oak (B), Walker at Denham Springs (G)

SOCCER

Wednesday

Captain Shreve at Denham Springs (B), 5 p.m.

Live Oak at Ouachita (G), 5 p.m.

Thursday

Live Oak at Holy Cross (B), 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

Friday

Live Oak at Division II state meet, Bossier City

