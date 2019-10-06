FOOTBALL
Live Oak 35, Sci Academy 0
Walker 41, Broadmoor 6
Westgate 70, Denham Springs 21
Albany 39, Pear River 23
Springfield 49, North Central 6
VOLLEYBALL
Springfield def. Independence 25-7, 25-12, 25-3
Springfield def. St. Thomas Aquinas 25-18, 17-25, 25-23, 25-21
Denham Springs lost to Baton Rouge 25-18, 20-25, 25-12, 25-23
Denham Springs def. Episcopal scores unavailable
Denham Springs lost to Zachary 25-12, 14-25, 25-19, 25-21
Denham Springs lost to Ursuline 25-23, 25-14
Denham Springs lost to West Monroe 17-25, 25-21, 15-13
Denham Springs def. West Ouachita 25-9, 25-9
Denham Springs def. Madison Prep 25-16, 25-20
Live Oak lost to East Ascension 25-9, 25-17, 25-12
Live Oak def. Walker 25-20, 25-12, 25-6
Walker def. Brusly 25-19, 25-15, 25-17
CROSS COUNTRY
Girls – Live Oak (8th), Walker (16th), Denham Springs (23); Boys – Live Oak (14th), Walker (25th), Denham Springs (29th) in St. Joseph Academy’s Invitational.
The week ahead (Oct. 7-12)
FOOTBALL
Thursday, Oct. 10
Bogalusa at Albany, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11
Denham Springs at Central, 7 p.m.
Zachary at Live Oak, 7 p.m.
Scotlandville at Walker, 7 p.m.
Springfield at South Plaquemines, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Monday, Oct. 7
West Feliciana at Live Oak (6:00 p.m.)
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Springfield at Amite (5:30 p.m.), East Ascension at Walker (6:00 p.m.), St. Joseph’s at Denham Springs (6:00 p.m.), Live Oak at Dutchtown (6:00 p.m.)
Thursday, Oct. 10
Denham Springs at West Feliciana (6:00 p.m.), St. Amant at Live Oak (6:00 p.m.), Springfield at Bogalusa (5:30 p.m.), False River at Walker (6:00 p.m.)
Friday, Oct. 11
Walker at Madison Prep (6:00 p.m.)
Cross Country
Saturday, Oct. 12
Live Oak at Catholic High Invitational at Highland Road Park; Denham Springs at SNL/Rollette, Acadiana Park, Lafayette
