BASKETBALL
Boys
Albany 37, Loranger 35
Catholic High 69, Live Oak 64
Country Day 67, Walker 63
Crescent City 74, Maurepas 35
Denham Springs 63, Central 57
Denham Springs 62, Belaire 49
Holden 54, Mt. Hermon 51
Holden 58, Runnels 51
Jewel Sumner 53, Albany 44
Maurepas 58, Kenner Discovery 56
Sophie B. Wright 79, Walker 65
Springfield 68, Doyle 50
Springfield 73, French Settlement 59
St. Helena 62, Doyle 38
St. Thomas Aquinas 57, French Settlement 41
Zachary 63, Live Oak 62
Girls
Albany 61, Jewel Sumner 50
Denham Springs 59, Scotlandville 34
Denham Springs 58, Belaire 19
Doyle 57, Springfield 18
Doyle 63, St. Helena 34
French Settlement 67, Springfield 29
Holden 70, Mt. Hermon 41
Live Oak 38, Fontainebleau 24
Live Oak 53, Zachary 48
Loranger 67, Albany 49
Maurepas 36, Kenner Discovery 24
St. Thomas Aquinas 65, French Settlement 31
Walker 62, Central 25
Walker 81, Church Academy 40
SOCCER
Boys
Catholic High 3, Denham Springs 1
Denham Springs 6, Walker 0
Northshore 4, Denham Springs 1
Like Oak 3, Morgan City 1
Woodlawn 2, Live Oak 0
Walker 2, Brusly 0
Girls
Archbishop Hannan 2, Live Oak 0
Baton Rouge 3, Denham Springs 2
Christ Episcopal 4, Walker 2
Lee High 3, Walker 1
Live Oak 10, Plaquemine 2
St. Joseph’s 7, Denham Springs 1
Walker 5, St. Thomas Aquinas 0
WRESTLING
Live Oak 56, Dutchtown 18
The week ahead (Jan. 28-Feb. 2)
BASKETBALL
Monday
The Church Academy at Springfield (B&G), Parkview Baptist at Holden (G)
Tuesday
Bogalusa at Albany (B&G), Doyle at French Settlement (B&G), Denham Springs at Live Oak (B), Crescent City at Holden (B), Live Oak at Denham Springs (G), Walker (B) at Scotlandville, Scotlandville at Walker (G), Maurepas at Mt. Hermon (G)
Wednesday
Madison Prep at Denham Springs (G)
Friday
Albany at Hannan (B&G), Plainview at Holden (B&G), St. Helena at Springfield (B&G), Doyle at St. Thomas Aquinas (B&G), Live Oak at Central (G), Central at Live Oak (B), Walker (B) at Zachary, Zachary at Walker (G), Denham Springs at Lee High (G)
Saturday
Plainview at Maurepas (G)
SOCCER
Monday
Belaire at Live Oak (B), Central at Denham Springs (G)
Tuesday
Holy Cross at Denham Springs (B)
End of regular season
