Live Oak at St. Michael girls basketball Harmony Johnson Carlette Dunn
Buy Now

Live Oak's Harmony Johnson (2) and the Lady Eagles picked up a couple of key wins last week, including home win over Zachary in District 4-5A play.

BASKETBALL

Boys

Albany 37, Loranger 35

Catholic High 69, Live Oak 64

Country Day 67, Walker 63

Crescent City 74, Maurepas 35

Denham Springs 63, Central 57

Denham Springs 62, Belaire 49

Holden 54, Mt. Hermon 51

Holden 58, Runnels 51

Jewel Sumner 53, Albany 44

Maurepas 58, Kenner Discovery 56

Sophie B. Wright 79, Walker 65

Springfield 68, Doyle 50

Springfield 73, French Settlement 59

St. Helena 62, Doyle 38

St. Thomas Aquinas 57, French Settlement 41

Zachary 63, Live Oak 62

Girls

Albany 61, Jewel Sumner 50

Denham Springs 59, Scotlandville 34

Denham Springs 58, Belaire 19

Doyle 57, Springfield 18

Doyle 63, St. Helena 34

French Settlement 67, Springfield 29

Holden 70, Mt. Hermon 41

Live Oak 38, Fontainebleau 24

Live Oak 53, Zachary 48

Loranger 67, Albany 49

Maurepas 36, Kenner Discovery 24

St. Thomas Aquinas 65, French Settlement 31

Walker 62, Central 25

Walker 81, Church Academy 40

SOCCER

Boys

Catholic High 3, Denham Springs 1

Denham Springs 6, Walker 0

Northshore 4, Denham Springs 1

Like Oak 3, Morgan City 1

Woodlawn 2, Live Oak 0

Walker 2, Brusly 0

Girls

Archbishop Hannan 2, Live Oak 0

Baton Rouge 3, Denham Springs 2

Christ Episcopal 4, Walker 2

Lee High 3, Walker 1

Live Oak 10, Plaquemine 2

St. Joseph’s 7, Denham Springs 1

Walker 5, St. Thomas Aquinas 0

WRESTLING

Live Oak 56, Dutchtown 18

The week ahead (Jan. 28-Feb. 2)

BASKETBALL

Monday

The Church Academy at Springfield (B&G), Parkview Baptist at Holden (G)

Tuesday

Bogalusa at Albany (B&G), Doyle at French Settlement (B&G), Denham Springs at Live Oak (B), Crescent City at Holden (B), Live Oak at Denham Springs (G), Walker (B) at Scotlandville, Scotlandville at Walker (G), Maurepas at Mt. Hermon (G)

Wednesday

Madison Prep at Denham Springs (G)

Friday

Albany at Hannan (B&G), Plainview at Holden (B&G), St. Helena at Springfield (B&G), Doyle at St. Thomas Aquinas (B&G), Live Oak at Central (G), Central at Live Oak (B), Walker (B) at Zachary, Zachary at Walker (G), Denham Springs at Lee High (G)

Saturday

Plainview at Maurepas (G)

SOCCER

Monday

Belaire at Live Oak (B), Central at Denham Springs (G)

Tuesday

Holy Cross at Denham Springs (B)

End of regular season

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.