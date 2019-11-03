Denham Springs vs. Walker football - Walker team
Walker High's team takes the field for the start of Friday's game with parish rival Denham Springs. The Wildcats went on to a 35-13 victory to set up this Friday's clash at Zachary for the District 4-5A championship.

FOOTBALL

Walker 35, Denham Springs 13

Scotlandville 20, Live Oak 7

Albany 21, Beau Chene 7

St. Thomas Aquinas 54, Springfield 34

Walker volleyball vs. ACHS: Reese Patten
Walker High's Reese Patten (6) follows through with a big swing in last Tuesday's sweep of Ascension Christian.

VOLLEYBALL

Walker def. Live Oak 27-25, 26-24, 22-25, 25-14

Walker def. Family Christian 25-12, 25-10, 25-6

Walker lost to East Ascension 25-4, 25-8, 25-9

Denham Springs lost to St. Joseph’s 25-7, 25-13, 25-13

Live Oak lost to Dutchtown 25-14, 25-12, 25-14

Springfield lost to Salmen 15-25, 25-13, 25-22, 17-25, 12-15

Springfield lost to Pope John Paul 25-22, 25-17, 25-12

CROSS COUNTRY

East Baton Rouge Metro Championships – Girls: Live Oak (5th), Walker (9th), Denham Springs (10th); Boys: Live Oak (8th), Denham Springs (9th).

The week ahead (Nov. 4-9)

FOOTBALL

Central at Live Oak, 7 p.m.

Walker at Zachary, 7 p.m.

Denham Springs at Scotlandville, 7 p.m.

Albany at Hannan, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Northlake Christian, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

State Playoffs, TBA, Monday

BASKETBALL

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Phoenix at Maurepas (B&G)

Friday-Saturday, Nov. 8-9

Maurepas at Choudrant Tournament (B&G)

WRESTLING

Live Oak at Catholic High

