FOOTBALL
Walker 35, Denham Springs 13
Scotlandville 20, Live Oak 7
Albany 21, Beau Chene 7
St. Thomas Aquinas 54, Springfield 34
VOLLEYBALL
Walker def. Live Oak 27-25, 26-24, 22-25, 25-14
Walker def. Family Christian 25-12, 25-10, 25-6
Walker lost to East Ascension 25-4, 25-8, 25-9
Denham Springs lost to St. Joseph’s 25-7, 25-13, 25-13
Live Oak lost to Dutchtown 25-14, 25-12, 25-14
Springfield lost to Salmen 15-25, 25-13, 25-22, 17-25, 12-15
Springfield lost to Pope John Paul 25-22, 25-17, 25-12
CROSS COUNTRY
East Baton Rouge Metro Championships – Girls: Live Oak (5th), Walker (9th), Denham Springs (10th); Boys: Live Oak (8th), Denham Springs (9th).
The week ahead (Nov. 4-9)
FOOTBALL
Central at Live Oak, 7 p.m.
Walker at Zachary, 7 p.m.
Denham Springs at Scotlandville, 7 p.m.
Albany at Hannan, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Northlake Christian, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
State Playoffs, TBA, Monday
BASKETBALL
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Phoenix at Maurepas (B&G)
Friday-Saturday, Nov. 8-9
Maurepas at Choudrant Tournament (B&G)
WRESTLING
Live Oak at Catholic High
