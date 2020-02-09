BASKETBALL
Boys
Albany lost to Hannan, 71-34
Denham Springs lost to Port Allen, 64-49
Denham Springs lost to Central, 68-52
Doyle def. St. Thomas Aquinas, 57-34
Doyle def. Springfield, 82-48
French Settlement def. Springfield, 60-31
French Settlement def. Family Christian, 72-56
French Settlement def. Pope John Paul, 91-72
Holden def. Mt. Hermon 81-72
Holden def. Plainview, 65-59
Holden lost to Phoenix, 74-60
Live Oak lost to Zachary, 74-63
Live Oak lost to Central, 79-67
Maurepas lost to Runnels, 81-21
Maurepas lost to Phoenix, 55-20
Springfield lost to Central Private, 66-49
Walker def. University High, 71-69
Scotlandville 70, Walker 54
Girls
Albany def. Hannan, 87-36
Albany def. Bogalusa, 67-18
Denham Springs def. Scotlandville, 61-37
Denham Springs def. Central, 54-40
Doyle def. St. Thomas Aquinas, 63-55
Doyle def. Springfield, 72-30
French Settlement def. Springfield, 72-30
French Settlement def. Pope John Paul, 67-19
Holden def. Mt. Hermon, 64-21
Holden def. Plainview 65-59
Live Oak def. Central, 54-29
Live Oak lost to Zachary, 63-35
Maurepas def. Phoenix, 28-21
Walker lost to Zachary, 56-46
Walker def. Scotlandville, 59-24
BOWLING
Boys
Albany def. Hammond, 22-5
Girls
Albany def. Hannan, 26-1
Denham Springs def. Lutcher, 24-3
Denham Springs def. Glen Oaks, 26-1
SOCCER
Boys
Denham Springs 4, St. Thomas More 0
Live Oak lost to Terrebonne, 3-2 (2OTs)
The week ahead (Feb. 10-15)
BASKETBALL
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Walker at Live Oak (B), Live Oak at Walker (G), Zachary at Denham Springs (B), Denham Springs at Zachary (G), Albany at Sumner (B&G), Northlake Christian at Springfield (B&G), French Settlement at Doyle (B&G), Maurepas at Christ Episcopal (B), Runnels at Holden (B)
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Walker at St. Martin’s (G), Central Private at Albany (B)
Friday, Feb. 14
Live Oak at Denham Springs (B), Denham Springs at Live Oak (G), Walker at Central (B), Central at Walker (G), St. Joseph’s at Albany (G), St. Thomas Aquinas at Springfield (B&G), French Settlement at Northlake Christian (B&G), Pope John Paul at Doyle (B&G), Mt. Hermon at Maurepas (B&G), Christ Episcopal at Holden (B)
BOWLING
At All-Star Lanes, Baton Rouge
Girls
Monday, Feb. 10
Denham Springs vs. St. Michael
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Albany vs. Ponchatoula
Denham Springs vs. Baton Rouge
Holden vs. St. Scholastica
Boys
Monday, Feb. 10
Albany vs. St. Paul’s
Denham Springs vs. St. Michael
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Albany vs. Holden
SOCCER
Thursday, Feb. 13
Grace King at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
