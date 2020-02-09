BASKETBALL

Boys

Albany lost to Hannan, 71-34

Denham Springs lost to Port Allen, 64-49

Denham Springs lost to Central, 68-52

Doyle def. St. Thomas Aquinas, 57-34

Doyle def. Springfield, 82-48

French Settlement def. Springfield, 60-31

French Settlement def. Family Christian, 72-56

French Settlement def. Pope John Paul, 91-72

Holden def. Mt. Hermon 81-72

Holden def. Plainview, 65-59

Holden lost to Phoenix, 74-60

Live Oak lost to Zachary, 74-63

Live Oak lost to Central, 79-67

Maurepas lost to Runnels, 81-21

Maurepas lost to Phoenix, 55-20

Springfield lost to Central Private, 66-49

Walker def. University High, 71-69

Scotlandville 70, Walker 54

Girls

Albany def. Hannan, 87-36

Albany def. Bogalusa, 67-18

Denham Springs def. Scotlandville, 61-37

Denham Springs def. Central, 54-40

Doyle def. St. Thomas Aquinas, 63-55

Doyle def. Springfield, 72-30

French Settlement def. Springfield, 72-30

French Settlement def. Pope John Paul, 67-19

Holden def. Mt. Hermon, 64-21

Holden def. Plainview 65-59

Live Oak def. Central, 54-29

Live Oak lost to Zachary, 63-35

Maurepas def. Phoenix, 28-21

Walker lost to Zachary, 56-46

Walker def. Scotlandville, 59-24

BOWLING

Boys

Albany def. Hammond, 22-5

Girls

Albany def. Hannan, 26-1

Denham Springs def. Lutcher, 24-3

Denham Springs def. Glen Oaks, 26-1

SOCCER

Boys

Denham Springs 4, St. Thomas More 0

Live Oak lost to Terrebonne, 3-2 (2OTs)

The week ahead (Feb. 10-15)

BASKETBALL

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Walker at Live Oak (B), Live Oak at Walker (G), Zachary at Denham Springs (B), Denham Springs at Zachary (G), Albany at Sumner (B&G), Northlake Christian at Springfield (B&G), French Settlement at Doyle (B&G), Maurepas at Christ Episcopal (B), Runnels at Holden (B)

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Walker at St. Martin’s (G), Central Private at Albany (B)

Friday, Feb. 14

Live Oak at Denham Springs (B), Denham Springs at Live Oak (G), Walker at Central (B), Central at Walker (G), St. Joseph’s at Albany (G), St. Thomas Aquinas at Springfield (B&G), French Settlement at Northlake Christian (B&G), Pope John Paul at Doyle (B&G), Mt. Hermon at Maurepas (B&G), Christ Episcopal at Holden (B)

BOWLING

At All-Star Lanes, Baton Rouge

Girls

Monday, Feb. 10

Denham Springs vs. St. Michael

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Albany vs. Ponchatoula

Denham Springs vs. Baton Rouge

Holden vs. St. Scholastica

Boys

Monday, Feb. 10

Albany vs. St. Paul’s

Denham Springs vs. St. Michael

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Albany vs. Holden

SOCCER

Thursday, Feb. 13

Grace King at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.

