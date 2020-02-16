BASKETBALL
Boys
Albany lost to Jewel Sumner, 77-45
Albany lost to Central Private, 55-45
Denham Springs lost to Zachary, 59-47
Doyle def. French Settlement, 64-30
Doyle def. Pope John Paul, 65-53
Holden lost to Runnels, 67-63
Holden def. Christ Episcopal, 74-42
Live Oak def. Walker, 64-61
Live Oak def. Denham Springs, 59-57 (2OT)
French Settlement lost to Northlake Christian, 72-58
Maurepas lost to Christ Episcopal, 62-49
Maurepas lost to Mt. Hermon, 86-18
Springfield lost to Northlake Christian, 79-59
Springfield lost to St. Thomas Aquinas, 53-44
Walker def. Central, 65-52
Girls
Albany def. Jewel Sumner, 61-57
Albany def. St. Joseph’s, 76-52
Denham Springs def. Live Oak, 54-53
Denham Springs lost to Zachary, 59-36
Doyle def. French Settlement, 70-29
Doyle def. Pope John Paul, 61-17
Holden def. John F. Kennedy, 82-64
French Settlement def. Northlake Christian, 48-42
Maurepas lost to Mt. Hermon, 39-35
Springfield lost to Northlake Christian, 52-45
Springfield lost to St. Thomas Aquinas, 64-30
Walker def. Live Oak, 43-30
Walker def. St. Martin’s, 55-31
Walker def. Central, 44-16
BOWLING
Boys
Denham Springs def. Baton Rouge, 24-3
Girls
Albany lost to Ponchatoula, 17-10
Denham Springs def. Baton Rouge, 21-6
Denham Springs def. St. Michael, 21.5-5.5
Holden def. Hannan, 26-1
SOCCER
Boys
Denham Springs 4, Grace King 0
WRESTLING
Live Oak finished ninth in Division I state championship
The week ahead (Feb. 17-22)
BASKETBALL
Monday, Feb. 17
Jehovah-Jireh at Doyle (B)
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Denham Springs at Walker (B), Live Oak at Scotlandville (B), Springfield at West Feliciana (B)
Thursday, Feb. 19
Girls state playoffs, TBA
Friday, Feb. 21
Central at Live Oak (B), Walker at Zachary (B), Denham Springs at Scotlandville (B), Runnels at French Settlement (B), Doyle at Family Christian (B)
BOWLING
At All-Star Lanes, Baton Rouge (3:20 p.m.)
Girls
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Albany vs. Hannan
Boys
Monday, Feb. 17
Albany vs. Loranger
Denham Springs vs. Woodlawn
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Holden vs. St. Paul’s
Thursday, Feb. 20
Holden vs. Mt. Carmel
SOCCER
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Denham Springs at Captain Shreve, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.