BASKETBALL

Boys

Albany lost to Jewel Sumner, 77-45

Albany lost to Central Private, 55-45

Denham Springs lost to Zachary, 59-47

Doyle def. French Settlement, 64-30

Doyle def. Pope John Paul, 65-53

Holden lost to Runnels, 67-63

Holden def. Christ Episcopal, 74-42

Live Oak def. Walker, 64-61

Live Oak def. Denham Springs, 59-57 (2OT)

French Settlement lost to Northlake Christian, 72-58

Maurepas lost to Christ Episcopal, 62-49

Maurepas lost to Mt. Hermon, 86-18

Springfield lost to Northlake Christian, 79-59

Springfield lost to St. Thomas Aquinas, 53-44

Walker def. Central, 65-52

Girls

Albany def. Jewel Sumner, 61-57

Albany def. St. Joseph’s, 76-52

Denham Springs def. Live Oak, 54-53

Denham Springs lost to Zachary, 59-36

Doyle def. French Settlement, 70-29

Doyle def. Pope John Paul, 61-17

Holden def. John F. Kennedy, 82-64

French Settlement def. Northlake Christian, 48-42

Maurepas lost to Mt. Hermon, 39-35

Springfield lost to Northlake Christian, 52-45

Springfield lost to St. Thomas Aquinas, 64-30

Walker def. Live Oak, 43-30

Walker def. St. Martin’s, 55-31

Walker def. Central, 44-16

BOWLING

Boys

Denham Springs def. Baton Rouge, 24-3

Girls

Albany lost to Ponchatoula, 17-10

Denham Springs def. Baton Rouge, 21-6

Denham Springs def. St. Michael, 21.5-5.5

Holden def. Hannan, 26-1

SOCCER

Boys

Denham Springs 4, Grace King 0

WRESTLING

Live Oak finished ninth in Division I state championship

The week ahead (Feb. 17-22)

BASKETBALL

Monday, Feb. 17

Jehovah-Jireh at Doyle (B)

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Denham Springs at Walker (B), Live Oak at Scotlandville (B), Springfield at West Feliciana (B)

Thursday, Feb. 19

Girls state playoffs, TBA

Friday, Feb. 21

Central at Live Oak (B), Walker at Zachary (B), Denham Springs at Scotlandville (B), Runnels at French Settlement (B), Doyle at Family Christian (B)

BOWLING

At All-Star Lanes, Baton Rouge (3:20 p.m.)

Girls

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Albany vs. Hannan

Boys

Monday, Feb. 17

Albany vs. Loranger

Denham Springs vs. Woodlawn

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Holden vs. St. Paul’s

Thursday, Feb. 20

Holden vs. Mt. Carmel

SOCCER

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Denham Springs at Captain Shreve, 6 p.m.

