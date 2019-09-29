FOOTBALL
Assumption 40, Denham Springs 34
Walker 34, Landry-Walker 15
Live Oak 33, Kentwood 21
DeQuincy 46, Albany 42
Pearl River 58, Springfield 21
VOLLEYBALL
Denham Springs def. Springfield 25-23, 14-25, 23-25, 25-15, 15-10
Denham Springs lost to Central 25-16, 25-12, 25-21
Walker def. Episcopal 25-21, 25-23, 20-25 25-20
Walker lost to Dutchtown 25-3, 25-15, 25-7
Walker def. Loranger 26-24, 27-25, 25-16
Walker lost to Dutchtown 25-3, 25-15, 25-7
Live Oak def. Loranger 25-10, 25-22, 25-18
Live Oak def. Springfield 20-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-18, 15-8
Springfield lost to Denham Springs 25-23, 14-25, 23-25, 25-15, 15-10
Springfield lost to Live Oak 25-20, 25-22, 21-25, 18-25, 8-15
CROSS COUNTRY
Denham Springs (boys) 15th; girls 16th at Christian Brothers Invitational, Abita Springs.
SWIMMING
Capital City Swim League, Crawfish Aquatics
Holden (girls) 7th place, Walker (girls) 10th place; Walker (boys) 10th place
The week ahead (September 30-Oct. 5)
FOOTBALL
Friday, Oct. 4
Sci Academy at Live Oak, 7 p.m.
Broadmoor at Walker vs. Landry-Walker, 7 p.m.
Westgate at Denham Springs, 7 p.m.
Pearl River at Albany, 7 p.m.
North Central at Springfield, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Monday, Sept. 30
Walker at Brusly (6:00 p.m.), Denham Springs at Episcopal (6:00 p.m.)
Tuesday, Oct. 1
St. Amant at Walker (6:00 p.m.), Baton Rouge at Denham Springs (6:00 p.m.), Live Oak at East Ascension (6:00 p.m.), Independence at Springfield (6:30 p.m.)
Wednesday Oct. 2
Ponchatoula at Live Oak (6:00 p.m.), St. Thomas Aquinas at Springfield (6:30 p.m.)
Thursday, Oct. 3
Walker at Live Oak (6:00 p.m.), Zachary at Denham Springs (6:00 p.m.)
Friday-Saturday, Oct. 4-5
Denham Springs at West Monroe Tournament (TBD)
Cross Country
Saturday, Oct. 5
Denham Springs, Walker, Live Oak at St. Joseph’s Academy Invitational at Highland Road Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.