FOOTBALL

Assumption 40, Denham Springs 34

Walker 34, Landry-Walker 15

Live Oak 33, Kentwood 21

DeQuincy 46, Albany 42

Pearl River 58, Springfield 21

LOHS vs. Springfield volleyball: Kate Campbell (3)
Buy Now

Live Oak’s Kate Campbell (3) returns a hit in the fourth game of last Thursday's match in which the Lady Eagles rallied for a five-set victory over Springfield.

VOLLEYBALL

Denham Springs def. Springfield 25-23, 14-25, 23-25, 25-15, 15-10

Denham Springs lost to Central 25-16, 25-12, 25-21

Walker def. Episcopal 25-21, 25-23, 20-25 25-20

Walker lost to Dutchtown 25-3, 25-15, 25-7

Walker def. Loranger 26-24, 27-25, 25-16

Walker lost to Dutchtown 25-3, 25-15, 25-7

Live Oak def. Loranger 25-10, 25-22, 25-18

Live Oak def. Springfield 20-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-18, 15-8

Springfield lost to Denham Springs 25-23, 14-25, 23-25, 25-15, 15-10

Springfield lost to Live Oak 25-20, 25-22, 21-25, 18-25, 8-15

CROSS COUNTRY

Denham Springs (boys) 15th; girls 16th at Christian Brothers Invitational, Abita Springs.

SWIMMING

Capital City Swim League, Crawfish Aquatics

Holden (girls) 7th place, Walker (girls) 10th place; Walker (boys) 10th place

The week ahead (September 30-Oct. 5)

FOOTBALL

Friday, Oct. 4

Sci Academy at Live Oak, 7 p.m.

Broadmoor at Walker vs. Landry-Walker, 7 p.m.

Westgate at Denham Springs, 7 p.m.

Pearl River at Albany, 7 p.m.

North Central at Springfield, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Monday, Sept. 30

Walker at Brusly (6:00 p.m.), Denham Springs at Episcopal (6:00 p.m.)

Tuesday, Oct. 1

St. Amant at Walker (6:00 p.m.), Baton Rouge at Denham Springs (6:00 p.m.), Live Oak at East Ascension (6:00 p.m.), Independence at Springfield (6:30 p.m.)

Wednesday Oct. 2

Ponchatoula at Live Oak (6:00 p.m.), St. Thomas Aquinas at Springfield (6:30 p.m.)

Thursday, Oct. 3

Walker at Live Oak (6:00 p.m.), Zachary at Denham Springs (6:00 p.m.)

Friday-Saturday, Oct. 4-5

Denham Springs at West Monroe Tournament (TBD)

Cross Country

Saturday, Oct. 5

Denham Springs, Walker, Live Oak at St. Joseph’s Academy Invitational at Highland Road Park

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.