FOOTBALL
Walker 27, Live Oak 14
Springfield 27, Thomas Jefferson 4
Zachary 41, Denham Springs 13
Jewel Sumner 34, Albany 28 (OT)
VOLLEYBALL
Denham Springs def. Runnels 25-14, 25-14
Denham Springs lost to Central 25-18, 25-20, 25-13
Denham Springs lost to Baton Rouge 25-19, 25-17, 25-22
Denham Springs lost to Ben Franklin 25-7, 25-19
Walker lost to Dutchtown 25-16, 25-14, 25-15
Walker lost to St. Amant 25-12, 25-5, 25-19
Live Oak lost to St. John 23-25, 26-24, 17-25, 17-25
Live Oak lost to East Ascension 25-18, 25-16, 25-11
Springfield lost to Pine 23-25, 21-25, 25-21, 18-25
Springfield def. St. Helena 25-1, 25-9, 25-11
CROSS COUNTRY
Boys – Walker (5th), Denham Springs (10th); Girls – Denham Springs (8th), Walker (9th) in St. Thomas Aquinas, Rollette Chiropractic Invitational, Hammond
The week ahead (Oct. 21-26)
FOOTBALL
Live Oak at Denham Springs, 7 p.m.
Walker at Central, 7 p.m.
Loranger at Albany, 7 p.m.
Pope John Paul at Springfield, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Monday, Oct. 21
Salmen at Springfield (5:30 p.m.)
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Pope John Paul at Springfield (5:30 p.m.), Live Oak at Walker (6:00 p.m.), Denham Springs at Zachary (6:00 p.m.)
Thursday, Oct. 24
Walker at East Ascension (6:00 p.m.), Denham Springs at Ascension Christian (6:00 p.m.), Dutchtown at Live Oak (6:00 p.m.)
CROSS COUNTRY
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Parish Meet at Sidney Hutchinson Park, Walker (Girls run at 4, Boys at 4:40 p.m.)
