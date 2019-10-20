Walker FB vs. Live Oak: Aubrey Womack, Zach Lacour
Buy Now

Walker’s Zach Lacour (33) and Aubrey Womack (4) stop Live Oak’s Trennon O’Quin (28) during last Friday's 27-14 win over the Eagles.

FOOTBALL

Walker 27, Live Oak 14

Springfield 27, Thomas Jefferson 4

Zachary 41, Denham Springs 13

Jewel Sumner 34, Albany 28 (OT)

VOLLEYBALL

Denham Springs def. Runnels 25-14, 25-14

Denham Springs lost to Central 25-18, 25-20, 25-13

Denham Springs lost to Baton Rouge 25-19, 25-17, 25-22

Denham Springs lost to Ben Franklin 25-7, 25-19

Walker lost to Dutchtown 25-16, 25-14, 25-15

Walker lost to St. Amant 25-12, 25-5, 25-19

Live Oak lost to St. John 23-25, 26-24, 17-25, 17-25

Live Oak lost to East Ascension 25-18, 25-16, 25-11

Springfield lost to Pine 23-25, 21-25, 25-21, 18-25

Springfield def. St. Helena 25-1, 25-9, 25-11

CROSS COUNTRY

Boys – Walker (5th), Denham Springs (10th); Girls – Denham Springs (8th), Walker (9th) in St. Thomas Aquinas, Rollette Chiropractic Invitational, Hammond

The week ahead (Oct. 21-26)

FOOTBALL

Live Oak at Denham Springs, 7 p.m.

Walker at Central, 7 p.m.

Loranger at Albany, 7 p.m.

Pope John Paul at Springfield, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Monday, Oct. 21

Salmen at Springfield (5:30 p.m.)

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Pope John Paul at Springfield (5:30 p.m.), Live Oak at Walker (6:00 p.m.), Denham Springs at Zachary (6:00 p.m.)

Thursday, Oct. 24

Walker at East Ascension (6:00 p.m.), Denham Springs at Ascension Christian (6:00 p.m.), Dutchtown at Live Oak (6:00 p.m.)

CROSS COUNTRY

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Parish Meet at Sidney Hutchinson Park, Walker (Girls run at 4, Boys at 4:40 p.m.)

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.