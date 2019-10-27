FOOTBALL
Walker 26, Central 24
Live Oak 37, Denham Springs 7
Loranger 30, Albany 14
Springfield 51, Pope John Paul 0
VOLLEYBALL
Denham Springs def. Zachary 22-25, 25-19, 25-12, 27-25
Denham Springs def. Ascension Christian 25-18, 25-12, 22-25, 23-25, 16-14
Walker def. Live Oak 27-25, 26-24, 22-25, 25-14
Walker def. Family Christian 25-12, 25-10, 25-6
Walker lost to East Ascension 25-4, 25-8, 25-9
Live Oak lost to Dutchtown 25-14, 25-12, 25-14
Springfield lost to Salmen 15-25, 25-13, 25-22, 17-25, 12-15
Springfield lost to Pope John Paul 25-22, 25-17, 25-12
CROSS COUNTRY
Parish Meet (Boys) – Live Oak (1st), Denham Springs (2nd), Walker (3rd); (Girls) – Live Oak (1st), Denham Springs (2nd), Walker (3rd), Albany (4th).
The week ahead (Oct. 28-Nov. 1)
FOOTBALL
Live Oak at Scotlandville, 7 p.m.
Denham Springs at Walker, 7 p.m.
Beau Chene at Albany, 7 p.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas at Springfield, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Ascension Christian at Walker (6:00 p.m.), Denham Springs at St. Joseph’s (6:00 p.m.), Live Oak at St. Amant (6:00 p.m.)
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Springfield at Pearl River (5:30 p.m.)
Cross Country
Saturday, Nov. 2
Denham Springs, Live Oak, Walker at Baton Rouge Metro Championships, Highland Road Park, Baton Rouge
BASKETBALL
Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Holden
Runnels (Boys) vs. Maurepas (4:30 p.m.), Holden (Girls) vs. Maurepas (5:15 p.m.). Maurepas (Girls) vs. Mt. Hermon (6:00 p.m.), Holden (Girls) vs. Mt. Hermon (6:45 p.m.), Holden (Boys) vs. Mt. Hermon (7:30 p.m.)
