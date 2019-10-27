FOOTBALL

Walker 26, Central 24

Live Oak 37, Denham Springs 7

Loranger 30, Albany 14

Springfield 51, Pope John Paul 0

VOLLEYBALL

Denham Springs def. Zachary 22-25, 25-19, 25-12, 27-25

Denham Springs def. Ascension Christian 25-18, 25-12, 22-25, 23-25, 16-14

Walker def. Live Oak 27-25, 26-24, 22-25, 25-14

Walker def. Family Christian 25-12, 25-10, 25-6

Walker lost to East Ascension 25-4, 25-8, 25-9

Live Oak lost to Dutchtown 25-14, 25-12, 25-14

Springfield lost to Salmen 15-25, 25-13, 25-22, 17-25, 12-15

Springfield lost to Pope John Paul 25-22, 25-17, 25-12

2019 Parish Cross Country: Denham Springs' Brennan Amato
Buy Now

Denham Springs’ Brennan Amato looks back to check on his competition en route to winning the individual title at Wednesday's Parish Cross Country meet at Sidney Hutchinson Park in Walker.
2019 Parish Cross Country: Sylvia White
Buy Now

Live Oak’s Sylvia White crosses the finish line to win the Livingston Parish Cross Country Meet girls race Wednesday at Sidney Hutchinson Park in Walker.

CROSS COUNTRY

Parish Meet (Boys) – Live Oak (1st), Denham Springs (2nd), Walker (3rd); (Girls) – Live Oak (1st), Denham Springs (2nd), Walker (3rd), Albany (4th).

The week ahead (Oct. 28-Nov. 1)

FOOTBALL

Live Oak at Scotlandville, 7 p.m.

Denham Springs at Walker, 7 p.m.

Beau Chene at Albany, 7 p.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas at Springfield, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Ascension Christian at Walker (6:00 p.m.), Denham Springs at St. Joseph’s (6:00 p.m.), Live Oak at St. Amant (6:00 p.m.)

DSHS VB vs. St. Joseph's Academy: Denham Springs' Sophie Faircloth (13) follows through on an aggressive hit at the net..jpg
Buy Now

Denham Springs' Sophie Fairclorth (13) and the Lady Jackets finish the regular season at 6 p.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph's Academy.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Springfield at Pearl River (5:30 p.m.)

Cross Country

Saturday, Nov. 2

Denham Springs, Live Oak, Walker at Baton Rouge Metro Championships, Highland Road Park, Baton Rouge

BASKETBALL

Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Holden

Runnels (Boys) vs. Maurepas (4:30 p.m.), Holden (Girls) vs. Maurepas (5:15 p.m.). Maurepas (Girls) vs. Mt. Hermon (6:00 p.m.), Holden (Girls) vs. Mt. Hermon (6:45 p.m.), Holden (Boys) vs. Mt. Hermon (7:30 p.m.)

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.