BASKETBALL
Boys
Albany lost to Loranger, 79-49
Denham Springs def. Dutchtown, 59-52
Denham Springs lost to St. Michael, 49-25
Doyle lost to Northlake Christian, 72-67
French Settlement def. Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 63-60
Holden def. Maurepas, 76-32
Holden def. Amite, 54-51
Live Oak def. Lakeshore, 67-64
Live Oak def. Broadmoor, 58-57
Live Oak lost to University, 71-56
Maurepas lost to Runnels, 83-13
Springfield def. French Settlement, 65-49
Springfield lost to Pope John Paul, 73-57
Springfield lost to St. John, 66-59
Walker lost to East Ascension, 88-79
Girls
Albany def. Loranger, 47-45
Albany def. Hannan, 80-27
Denham Springs lost to University, 66-39
Doyle def. St. Thomas Aquinas, 83-61
Doyle def. Northlake Christian, 66-42
French Settlement def. Springfield, 22-13
French Settlement lost to St. Thomas Aquinas, 63-29
French Settlement def. Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 87-27
Holden def. Maurepas, 53-9
Holden lost to Amite, 76-63
Live Oak def. Istrouma, 56-45
Live Oak def. Maurepas, 56-22
Springfield def. Pope John Paul, 48-12
Springfield def. St. John, 62-33
Walker def. White Castle, 55-31
SOCCER
Boys
Denham Springs def. Baton Rouge, 4-2
Live Oak def. Lee Magnet, 6-2
Walker lost to Zachary, 5-2
Walker tied Central, 1-1
Girls
Walker def. Denham Springs, 1-0
Denham Springs lost to St. Amant, 4-2
Live Oak lost to Episcopal, 5-0
The week ahead (Jan. 20-25)
BASKETBALL
Monday, Jan. 20
Walker at Haynes Academy (G), Pine at French Settlement (B&G)
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Catholic High at Live Oak (B), Walker at Denham Springs (B), Denham Springs at St. Katharine Drexel (G), Donaldsonville at Walker (G), Bogalusa at Albany (B&G), Doyle at Springfield (B&G), French Settlement at Pope John Paul (B&G), Holden at Mt. Hermon (B&G)
Thursday, Jan. 23
East Iberville at Denham Springs (G), Springfield at Family Christian (B&G)
Friday, Jan. 24
Central at Denham Springs (G), St. John at Live Oak (B&G), Sophie B. Wright at Walker (B), Sumner at Albany (B&G), Springfield at Northlake Christian (B&G), Doyle at French Settlement (B&G), Iota at Holden (G), Holden at Runnels (B), Christ Episcopal at Maurepas (B&G)
Saturday, Jan. 25
Woodlawn at Holden (B)
SOCCER
Monday, Jan. 20
Live Oak at Denham Springs (G), Baton Rouge at Live Oak (B)
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Denham Springs at Central (B), Walker at Dutchtown (G)
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Tara at Live Oak (B)
Thursday, Jan. 23
Runnels at Live Oak (G), Denham Springs at East Ascension (G)
Friday, Jan. 24
Catholic at Denham Springs (B), Baton Rouge at Walker (B), St. Amant at Walker (G)
Saturday, Jan. 25
Live Oak at Dutchtown (G), Live Oak at Plaquemine (B)
WRESTLING
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Live Oak at Dutchtown
Saturday, Jan. 25
Walker at Lakeshore Titan Invitational
