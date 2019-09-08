Last week's results
FOOTBALL
Walker 38, Madison Prep 30
Live Oak 35, Ponchatoula 14
Albany 68, Independence 44
Hahnville 28, Denham Springs 0
Bogue Chitto, Miss. 23, Springfield 20
VOLLEYBALL
Denham Springs def. Springfield 26-24, 22-25, 25-18, 25-11
Denham Springs lost to Hammond 25-21, 25-18, 25-16
Denham Springs def. Madison Prep 20-25, 25-21, 15-6
Denham Springs def. South Terrebonne, 25-18, 25-11
Denham Springs lost to Chapelle 25-13, 25-15
Denham Springs lost to Ruston 25-13, 25-16
Walker def. West Feliciana 25-18, 25-15
Walker lost to Madison Prep 15-25, 25-19, 22-25 25-22, 16-15
Walker lost to St. Joseph’s 25-9, 25-16
Walker lost to Central 25-13, 25-12
Live Oak lost to Brusly 25-20, 23-25, 25-23, 23-25, 6-15
Live Oak lost to Ben Franklin 25-17, 25-17
Live Oak lost to Northeast 25-18, 25-21, 15-9
Live Oak def. Northeast 25-20, 25-20
Springfield def. Loranger 25-14, 25-13, 25-14
Springfield lost to St. Martinville 25-16, 25-14
Springfield def. Captain Shreve 25-20, 25-19
Springfield def. Woodlawn 25-17, 25-21
Springfield lost to McKinley 25-10, 25-14
Cross Country
Bayou Boogie Invitational, Baton Rouge
Live Oak boys (6th), Live Oak girls (8th); Kylie Zeller (15th overall, 20:40.9)
The week ahead (September 9-14)
FOOTBALL
Friday, Sept. 13
Woodlawn at Live Oak, 7 p.m.
Destrehan at Walker, 7 p.m.
Denham Springs at Ponchatoula, 7 p.m.
Albany vs. St. Michael at Olympia, 7 p.m.
Cohen at Springfield, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Monday, Sept. 9
Denham Springs at Walker (5:45 p.m.) at Ellis Gym
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Ponchatoula at Denham Springs (6:00 p.m.), Springfield at Hammond (5:00 p.m.), Live Oak at Zachary (6:00 p.m.)
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Walker at St. Thomas Aquinas (5:30 p.m.)
Thursday, Sept. 12
Live Oak at Springfield (5:00 p.m.), Walker at Glen Oaks (6:00 p.m.)
Friday, Sept. 13
Livonia at Walker (6:00 p.m.)
Sept. 12-14
Denham Springs, Live Oak, Springfield at Dutchtown Tournament (TBD), Walker at Tara Tournament (TBD)
Cross Country
Saturday, Sept. 14
Live Oak, Denham Springs, Walker at Roundtable Run, Highland Road Park, 8 a.m.
