Madison Prep at Walker football Josh Spitzer, Keondre Brown
Walker High's Josh Spitzer (6) celebrates a touchdown with Keondre Brown (5) during the Wildcats' 38-30 season-opening win over Madison Prep.

Last week's results

FOOTBALL

Walker 38, Madison Prep 30

Live Oak 35, Ponchatoula 14

Albany 68, Independence 44

Hahnville 28, Denham Springs 0

Bogue Chitto, Miss. 23, Springfield 20

VOLLEYBALL

Denham Springs def. Springfield 26-24, 22-25, 25-18, 25-11

Denham Springs lost to Hammond 25-21, 25-18, 25-16

Denham Springs def. Madison Prep 20-25, 25-21, 15-6

Denham Springs def. South Terrebonne, 25-18, 25-11

Denham Springs lost to Chapelle 25-13, 25-15

Springfield at DSHS volleyball Jenison Riley, Katie Randall
Springfield High's Jenison Riley (2) and Katie Randall (20) celebrate a point against Denham Springs High in last week's match.

Denham Springs lost to Ruston 25-13, 25-16

Walker def. West Feliciana 25-18, 25-15

Walker lost to Madison Prep 15-25, 25-19, 22-25 25-22, 16-15

Walker lost to St. Joseph’s 25-9, 25-16

Walker lost to Central 25-13, 25-12

Live Oak lost to Brusly 25-20, 23-25, 25-23, 23-25, 6-15

Live Oak lost to Ben Franklin 25-17, 25-17

Live Oak lost to Northeast 25-18, 25-21, 15-9

Live Oak def. Northeast 25-20, 25-20

Springfield def. Loranger 25-14, 25-13, 25-14

Springfield lost to St. Martinville 25-16, 25-14

Springfield def. Captain Shreve 25-20, 25-19

Springfield def. Woodlawn 25-17, 25-21

Springfield lost to McKinley 25-10, 25-14

Cross Country

Bayou Boogie Invitational, Baton Rouge

Live Oak boys (6th), Live Oak girls (8th); Kylie Zeller (15th overall, 20:40.9)

The week ahead (September 9-14)

FOOTBALL

Friday, Sept. 13

Woodlawn at Live Oak, 7 p.m.

Destrehan at Walker, 7 p.m.

Denham Springs at Ponchatoula, 7 p.m.

Albany vs. St. Michael at Olympia, 7 p.m.

Cohen at Springfield, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Monday, Sept. 9

Denham Springs at Walker (5:45 p.m.) at Ellis Gym

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Ponchatoula at Denham Springs (6:00 p.m.), Springfield at Hammond (5:00 p.m.), Live Oak at Zachary (6:00 p.m.)

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Walker at St. Thomas Aquinas (5:30 p.m.)

Thursday, Sept. 12

Live Oak at Springfield (5:00 p.m.), Walker at Glen Oaks (6:00 p.m.)

Friday, Sept. 13

Livonia at Walker (6:00 p.m.)

Sept. 12-14

Denham Springs, Live Oak, Springfield at Dutchtown Tournament (TBD), Walker at Tara Tournament (TBD)

Cross Country

Saturday, Sept. 14

Live Oak, Denham Springs, Walker at Roundtable Run, Highland Road Park, 8 a.m.

