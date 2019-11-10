Walker FB vs. Zachary: Kobie Moncree
Buy Now

Walker High's cornerback Kobie Moncree (10) comes down with a first-half interception.

FOOTBALL

Zachary 35, Walker 33

Central 20, Live Oak 10

Springs at Scotlandville 60, Denham Springs 14

Hannan 42, Albany 7

Northlake Christian 31, Springfield 7

VOLLEYBALL

Denham Springs lost to Dutchtown 25-13, 25-16, 25-13

Walker lost to Mt. Carmel 25-7, 25-20, 25-9

Springfield lost to Sacred Heart-New Orleans, 25-7, 25-20, 25-9

BASKETBALL

Regular season

Boys

Phoenix 48, Maurepas 9

Girls

Maurepas 27, Phoenix 21

CROSS COUNTRY

Region 2-5A Championships – (Girls) – Live Oak (5th place), Denham Springs (8th place), Walker (11th place); (Boys) – Live Oak (5th place), Denham Springs (12th place).

WRESTLING

Catholic High 48, Live Oak 34

The week ahead (Nov. 11-16)

FOOTBALL

Thibodaux at Walker, 7 p.m.

Live Oak at Zachary, 7 p.m.

Albany at Caldwell Parish, 7 p.m.

BASKETBALL

Regular season

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Family Christian at Maurepas (B&G)

Jamborees

Nov. 12 at Hammond

Albany vs. St. Helena (girls), 5:45 p.m.

Live Oak vs. Independence (girls), 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 14 At Walker

Albany vs. Denham Springs (boys), 5 p.m.

Live Oak vs. Amite (boys), 5:45 p.m.

Walker vs. Amite (girls), 6:30 p.m.

Walker vs. Episcopal (boys), 7:15 p.m.

Nov. 14 at Doyle

Doyle vs. French Settlement (girls), 6 p.m.

Doyle vs. French Settlement (boys), 6:45 p.m.

WRESTLING

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Fontainebleau at Live Oak

Friday, Nov. 15

Live Oak at Zachary

Saturday, Nov. 16

Live Oak at Lakeshore Open

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.