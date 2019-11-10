FOOTBALL
Zachary 35, Walker 33
Central 20, Live Oak 10
Springs at Scotlandville 60, Denham Springs 14
Hannan 42, Albany 7
Northlake Christian 31, Springfield 7
VOLLEYBALL
Denham Springs lost to Dutchtown 25-13, 25-16, 25-13
Walker lost to Mt. Carmel 25-7, 25-20, 25-9
Springfield lost to Sacred Heart-New Orleans, 25-7, 25-20, 25-9
BASKETBALL
Regular season
Boys
Phoenix 48, Maurepas 9
Girls
Maurepas 27, Phoenix 21
CROSS COUNTRY
Region 2-5A Championships – (Girls) – Live Oak (5th place), Denham Springs (8th place), Walker (11th place); (Boys) – Live Oak (5th place), Denham Springs (12th place).
WRESTLING
Catholic High 48, Live Oak 34
The week ahead (Nov. 11-16)
FOOTBALL
Thibodaux at Walker, 7 p.m.
Live Oak at Zachary, 7 p.m.
Albany at Caldwell Parish, 7 p.m.
BASKETBALL
Regular season
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Family Christian at Maurepas (B&G)
Jamborees
Nov. 12 at Hammond
Albany vs. St. Helena (girls), 5:45 p.m.
Live Oak vs. Independence (girls), 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 14 At Walker
Albany vs. Denham Springs (boys), 5 p.m.
Live Oak vs. Amite (boys), 5:45 p.m.
Walker vs. Amite (girls), 6:30 p.m.
Walker vs. Episcopal (boys), 7:15 p.m.
Nov. 14 at Doyle
Doyle vs. French Settlement (girls), 6 p.m.
Doyle vs. French Settlement (boys), 6:45 p.m.
WRESTLING
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Fontainebleau at Live Oak
Friday, Nov. 15
Live Oak at Zachary
Saturday, Nov. 16
Live Oak at Lakeshore Open
