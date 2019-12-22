BASKETBALL
Boys
Albany def. Maurepas, 80-37
Albany def. Holden, 65-38
Denham Springs def. Plaquemine, 55-54 (OT)
Denham Springs lost to Catholic High, 78-43
Doyle def. St. Helena, 78-70
Doyle def. West St. Mary, 64-58
Doyle def. Houma Christian, 64-57
Doyle def. Grand Isle, 53-28
French Settlement def. Albany, 62-54
French Settlement def. Ascension Christian, 68-32
French Settlement lost to Parkview Baptist, 75-61
Holden lost to Simpson, 47-45
Live Oak def. Covington, 59-56
Live Oak lost to U-High, 77-46
Maurepas lost to Ascension Christian, 69-31
Maurepas lost to Ascension Catholic, 106-14
Springfield lost to Loranger, 85-64
Springfield lost to Jewel Sumner, 58-50
Springfield lost to Fontainebleau, 65-36
Walker def. Booker T. Washington, 67-52
Walker def. McMain, 82-75
Walker def. Southwood, 81-69
Walker def. Crescent City, 81-77
Walker lost to Madison Prep, 93-88
Girls
Albany def. Dutchtown, 56-43
Albany lost to Zachary, 61-43
Albany def. Maurepas, 79-27
Doyle def. St. Helena, 64-34
Doyle def. Hanson, 68-29
Doyle def. Berwick, 65-15
Denham Springs def. Northshore, 59-54
Holden def. Simpson 67-61
Live Oak def. Holden 49-41
Maurepas lost to St. John, 61-19
Springfield lost to Jewel Sumner, 52-47
Springfield def. Belaire, 63-15
Springfield def. Mentorship, 61-46
Walker def. Springfield, 64-19
Walker def. Franklin, 59-52
Walker lost to Delhi, 52-44
SOCCER
Boys
Denham Springs def. St. Amant, 3-2
Denham Springs lost to Vandebilt, 3-1
Denham Springs def. St. Louis, 5-2
Denham Springs def. Beau Chene, 4-1
Denham Springs def. U-High, 2-1
Live Oak lost to Neville, 1-0
Live Oak lost to West Monroe, 2-0
Live Oak lost to Loyola Prep, 8-0
Walker def. Livonia, 8-0
Walker tied Brusly, 3-3
Girls
Denham Springs def. Zachary, 4-2
Live Oak lost to Central Lafourche, 8-0
Live Oak lost to Sulphur, 2-1
Walker def. Brusly, 8-0
Walker def. Livonia, 8-0
WRESTLING
St. Amant 44, Live Oak 30
The week ahead (Dec. 23-28)
BASKETBALL
Monday, Dec. 23
Plaquemine at Denham Springs (G, 6 p.m.)
Walker Christmas Challenge (Boys)
Thursday, Dec. 26
Walker Christmas Challenge (Boys)
11 a.m. – Denham Springs vs. St. Amant
5:00 p.m. – Walker vs. Jehovah-Jireh
Friday, Dec. 27
Walker Christmas Challenge (Boys)
2:00 p.m. – Live Oak vs. St. Amant
3:30 p.m. – Denham Springs vs. Central Lafourche
6:30 p.m. – Walker vs. Covington
Albany High Tournament (Girls)
At Albany High School
10 a.m. – Holden vs. Hammond
11:20 a.m. – Albany vs. Slidell
12:40 p.m. – Live Oak vs. Amite
Episcopal Classic (Girls)
Noon – Walker vs. Istrouma
7:30 p.m. – Doyle vs. Plaquemine
North Vermilion Holiday Classic (Boys)
2 p.m. – Holden vs. Gueydan
Saturday, Dec. 28
Walker Christmas Challenge (Boys)
11 a.m. – Covington vs. Denham Springs
2:00 p.m. – Live Oak vs. Dutchtown
6:30 p.m. – Walker vs. Central Lafourche
Albany High Tournament (Girls)
At Albany High School
9 a.m. - Albany vs. Byrd
11:40 a.m. - Albany vs. Westlake
at Albany Upper Elementary
9 a.m. Holden vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
11:40 a.m. - Live Oak vs. Hammond
Episcopal Classic (Girls)
10:30 a.m. – Doyle vs. Glen Oaks
Noon – Walker vs. Dominican
North Vermilion Holiday Classic (Boys)
Noon – Holden vs. Delcambre
WRESTLING
Friday-Saturday, Dec. 27-28
Live Oak at Deep South Bayou Duals, Lamar-Dixon, Gonzales
SOCCER
St. Michael Holiday Cup at Burbank Soccer Complex, Baton Rouge
Friday, Dec. 27
1:00 p.m. – Denham Springs (boys) vs. Holy Cross, Field 15
5:00 p.m. – Denham Springs vs. Pope John Paul, Field 20
Saturday, Dec. 28
9 a.m. – Denham Springs vs. Southside, Field 15
Saturday, Dec. 28
Walker at Belle Chasse (G), Live Oak at Baton Rouge High Tournament (G)
