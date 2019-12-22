Doyle vs. Denham Springs boys: Brandon Keen, T.J. Magee
Buy Now

Doyle's Brandon Keen (3) and the Tigers went 4-0 last week, including a 3-0 showing at Hanson Memorial's Tournament in Franklin.

BASKETBALL

Boys

Albany def. Maurepas, 80-37

Albany def. Holden, 65-38

Denham Springs def. Plaquemine, 55-54 (OT)

Denham Springs lost to Catholic High, 78-43

Doyle def. St. Helena, 78-70

Doyle def. West St. Mary, 64-58

Doyle def. Houma Christian, 64-57

Doyle def. Grand Isle, 53-28

French Settlement def. Albany, 62-54

French Settlement def. Ascension Christian, 68-32

French Settlement lost to Parkview Baptist, 75-61

Holden lost to Simpson, 47-45

Live Oak def. Covington, 59-56

Live Oak lost to U-High, 77-46

Maurepas lost to Ascension Christian, 69-31

Maurepas lost to Ascension Catholic, 106-14

Springfield lost to Loranger, 85-64

Springfield lost to Jewel Sumner, 58-50

Springfield lost to Fontainebleau, 65-36

Walker def. Booker T. Washington, 67-52

Walker def. McMain, 82-75

Walker def. Southwood, 81-69

Walker def. Crescent City, 81-77

Walker lost to Madison Prep, 93-88

Girls

Albany def. Dutchtown, 56-43

Albany lost to Zachary, 61-43

Albany def. Maurepas, 79-27

Doyle def. St. Helena, 64-34

Doyle def. Hanson, 68-29

Doyle def. Berwick, 65-15

Denham Springs def. Northshore, 59-54

Holden def. Simpson 67-61

Live Oak def. Holden 49-41

Maurepas lost to St. John, 61-19

Springfield lost to Jewel Sumner, 52-47

Springfield def. Belaire, 63-15

Springfield def. Mentorship, 61-46

Walker def. Springfield, 64-19

Walker def. Franklin, 59-52

Walker lost to Delhi, 52-44

DSHS soccer vs. Mandeville: Luke Turner (2)
Buy Now

Denham Springs High's Luke Turner (2) and the Yellow Jackets went 4-1 last week, highlighted a 3-1 mark in the St. Louis Catholic Showcase in Lake Charles.

SOCCER

Boys

Denham Springs def. St. Amant, 3-2

Denham Springs lost to Vandebilt, 3-1

Denham Springs def. St. Louis, 5-2

Denham Springs def. Beau Chene, 4-1

Denham Springs def. U-High, 2-1

Live Oak lost to Neville, 1-0

Live Oak lost to West Monroe, 2-0

Live Oak lost to Loyola Prep, 8-0

Walker def. Livonia, 8-0

Walker tied Brusly, 3-3

Girls

Denham Springs def. Zachary, 4-2

Live Oak lost to Central Lafourche, 8-0

Live Oak lost to Sulphur, 2-1

Walker def. Brusly, 8-0

Walker def. Livonia, 8-0

WRESTLING

St. Amant 44, Live Oak 30

The week ahead (Dec. 23-28)

BASKETBALL

Monday, Dec. 23

Plaquemine at Denham Springs (G, 6 p.m.)

Walker Christmas Challenge (Boys)

Thursday, Dec. 26

Walker Christmas Challenge (Boys)

11 a.m. – Denham Springs vs. St. Amant

5:00 p.m. – Walker vs. Jehovah-Jireh

Friday, Dec. 27

Walker Christmas Challenge (Boys)

2:00 p.m. – Live Oak vs. St. Amant

3:30 p.m. – Denham Springs vs. Central Lafourche

6:30 p.m. – Walker vs. Covington

Albany High Tournament (Girls)

At Albany High School

10 a.m. – Holden vs. Hammond

11:20 a.m. – Albany vs. Slidell

12:40 p.m. – Live Oak vs. Amite

Episcopal Classic (Girls)

Noon – Walker vs. Istrouma

7:30 p.m. – Doyle vs. Plaquemine

 North Vermilion Holiday Classic (Boys)

2 p.m. – Holden vs. Gueydan

Saturday, Dec. 28

Walker Christmas Challenge (Boys)

11 a.m. – Covington vs. Denham Springs

2:00 p.m. – Live Oak vs. Dutchtown

6:30 p.m. – Walker vs. Central Lafourche

Albany High Tournament (Girls)

At Albany High School

9 a.m. - Albany vs. Byrd

11:40 a.m. - Albany vs. Westlake 

at Albany Upper Elementary

9 a.m. Holden vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

11:40 a.m. - Live Oak vs. Hammond

Episcopal Classic (Girls)

10:30 a.m. – Doyle vs. Glen Oaks

Noon – Walker vs. Dominican

North Vermilion Holiday Classic (Boys)

Noon – Holden vs. Delcambre

WRESTLING

Friday-Saturday, Dec. 27-28

Live Oak at Deep South Bayou Duals, Lamar-Dixon, Gonzales

SOCCER

St. Michael Holiday Cup at Burbank Soccer Complex, Baton Rouge

Friday, Dec. 27

1:00 p.m. – Denham Springs (boys) vs. Holy Cross, Field 15

5:00 p.m. – Denham Springs vs. Pope John Paul, Field 20

Saturday, Dec. 28

9 a.m. – Denham Springs vs. Southside, Field 15

Saturday, Dec. 28

Walker at Belle Chasse (G), Live Oak at Baton Rouge High Tournament (G)

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.