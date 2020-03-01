BASKETBALL
Boys
Walker def. Central Lafourche, 80-53
Doyle def. South Plaquemines, 104-75
Holden lost to Florien, 87-83 (OT)
Live Oak lost to Lafayette, 62-58
Girls
Albany def. Green Oaks, 78-71
Albany lost to Booker T. Washington, 75-40
Denham Springs lost to Hahnville, 68-38
Doyle def. St. Helena, 77-43
Doyle def. Franklin, 88-49
French Settlement def. Darbonne Woods, 61-31
French Settlement def. Avoyelles Charter, 51-45
Holden def. Choudrant, 73-45
Holden lost to Hathaway, 66-37
Springfield lost to Lake Arthur, 80-36
BOWLING
Girls
Denham Springs def. Central, 16-11
Boys
Denham Springs lost to Central, 22.5-4.5
BASEBALL
Albany def. Franklinton, 6-3
Albany lost to St. Charles, 4-2
Albany lost to John Curtis, 6-2
Albany lost to Menard, 10-4
Denham Springs def. Hahnville, 4-3
Denham Springs def. Ponchatoula, 8-0
Denham Springs def. Loreauville, 8-7
Denham Springs def. West Ouachita, 7-2
Denham Springs lost to Lafayette, 6-5
Doyle def. Riverside, 10-0
Doyle def. Jewel Sumner, 10-0
Doyle def. Fontainebleau, 11-4
Live Oak lost to Barbe, 10-5
Live Oak def. Byrd, 14-4
Live Oak def. Loreauville, 11-0
Live Oak lost to Sam Houston, 9-5
Springfield def. Pearl River, 7-5
Springfield def. Kentwood, 13-1
Springfield def. Bonnabel, 5-1
Springfield def. Jewel Sumner, 16-3
Walker def. St. James, 9-3
Walker def. St. Michael, 8-2
Walker lost to Brusly, 5-4
Walker def. Terrebonne, 7-2
Walker def. Hammond, 2-1
Walker def. St. John, 13-7
SOFTBALL
Albany def. Mt. Hermon, 10-0
Albany def. St. Thomas Aquinas, 10-0
Albany def. French Settlement, 15-1
Albany def. Loranger, 15-0
Albany lost to Slidell, 4-1
Denham Springs lost to Acadiana, 15-7
Denham Springs def. Springfield, 13-5
Denham Springs lost to Destrehan, 7-5
Doyle def. Franklinton, 4-3
Doyle def. Parkview Baptist, 17-6
Doyle def. Central Lafourche, 12-6
Holden def. French Settlement, 13-0
French Settlement def. Loranger, 16-2
French Settlement def. Kenner Discovery, 12-2
French Settlement lost to Loranger, 12-11
Holden def. Ponchatoula, 9-1
Holden lost to St. Amant, 5-3
Holden def. Mt. Carmel, 7-6
Holden def. Walker, 9-3
Live Oak def. Northshore, 13-3
Live Oak lost to St. Amant, 9-8
Live Oak def. Central Lafourche, 15-0
Live Oak def. East Ascension, 12-8
Live Oak def. Hammond, 16-1
Maurepas lost to Dunham, 3-2
Maurepas def. Kenner Discovery, 11-9
Springfield lost to Lakeshore, 14-2
Springfield def. Jewel Sumner, 22-15
Walker lost to Northshore, 7-0
Walker def. Ascension Christian, 13-0
Walker def. Slidell, 9-2
TENNIS
Boys
Walker def. Denham Springs, 4-0
Girls
Denham Springs def. Walker, 4-1
The week ahead (March 2-7)
BASKETBALL
Tuesday, March 3
Boys
Jonesboro-Hodge at Doyle, 6 p.m.
Walker at Comeaux, 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, March 5
Burton Coliseum, Lake Charles
Girls state semifinals
2:45 p.m. – French Settlement vs. Red River
6:15 p.m. – Doyle vs. Lake Arthur
BOWLING
At All-Star Lanes, Baton Rouge (3:20 p.m.)
Girls
Monday, March 2
Denham Springs vs. St. Joseph’s
Holden vs. Albany
Tuesday, March 3
Albany vs. Kenner Discovery
Holden vs. Salmen
Wednesday, March 4
Albany vs. Ponchatoula
Holden vs. St. Scholastica
Boys
Monday, March 2
Albany vs. Ponchatoula
Holden vs. Hammond
Wednesday, March 4
Albany vs. Holden
BASEBALL
Monday, March 2
Albany at Patterson/Pine; Northshore vs. Live Oak (at Southeastern, 6:30 p.m.), Springfield at Maurepas
Tuesday, March 3
St. Amant at Denham Springs, French Settlement at Amite, Assumption at Live Oak, Catholic-New Iberia at Walker
Wednesday, March 4
Doyle at West Feliciana, Amite at Holden
Thursday-Saturday, March 5-7
Walker at Ouachita Christian Tournament
Live Oak/Hood Dental Tournament
Thursday, March 5
At Live Oak High
6:00 p.m. – Live Oak vs. St. Charles
At Catholic High
3:30 p.m. – Central vs. Catholic
6:00 p.m. – Northshore vs. Catholic
Friday, March 6
Live Oak/Hood Dental Tournament
At Live Oak High
3:00 p.m. – Teurlings vs. St. Charles
6:30 p.m. – Northshore vs. Live Oak
At Central High
6:30 p.m. - St. Charles vs. Central
Saturday, March 7
Live Oak/Hood Dental Tournament
At Live Oak High
10:00 a.m. – Catholic vs. Live Oak
12:30 p.m. – Teurlings vs. Live Oak
3:00 p.m. – Teurlings vs. Northshore
At Central High
10:00 a.m. – Northshore vs. Central
SOFTBALL
Monday, March 2
Pine at Albany, Springfield at St. Charles, Walker at Dutchtown
Tuesday, March 3
Albany at Patrick Taylor, Denham Springs at Catholic-New Iberia, Doyle at St. John-Plaquemine, Live Oak at French Settlement, Lafayette Christian at Holden, Maurepas vs. St. Joseph’s Academy (Traction Sports)
Wednesday, March 4
Denham Springs at Central Lafourche, Doyle at Live Oak, Loranger at Springfield
Thursday, March 5
Albany at French Settlement, Doyle at Hammond, St. Thomas Aquinas at Maurepas, Walker at Chalmette
Friday, March 6
South Plaquemines at Doyle
Friday-Saturday, March 6-7
Denham Springs, Holden, Live Oak at Acadiana High Tournament; Maurepas at Northshore Tournament
TENNIS
Monday, March 2
At North Park, Denham Springs
Boys
3:30 p.m. - Walker vs. Ascension Christian
Tuesday, March 3
3:00 p.m. - Denham Springs at Lutcher
Lamar/YMCA
3:00 p.m. - Live Oak vs. Dunham
Girls
3:00 p.m. - Denham Springs at Lutcher
Lamar/YMCA
3:00 p.m. - Live Oak vs. Dunham
