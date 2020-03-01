Central at Walker baseball Randy Sandifer
Walker High coach Randy Sandifer and his Wildcats went 5-1 last week.

 File Photo | The News

BASKETBALL

Boys

Walker def. Central Lafourche, 80-53

Doyle def. South Plaquemines, 104-75

Holden lost to Florien, 87-83 (OT)

Live Oak lost to Lafayette, 62-58

Girls

Albany def. Green Oaks, 78-71

Albany lost to Booker T. Washington, 75-40

Denham Springs lost to Hahnville, 68-38

Doyle def. St. Helena, 77-43

Doyle def. Franklin, 88-49

French Settlement def. Darbonne Woods, 61-31

French Settlement def. Avoyelles Charter, 51-45

Holden def. Choudrant, 73-45

Holden lost to Hathaway, 66-37

Springfield lost to Lake Arthur, 80-36

BOWLING

Girls

Denham Springs def. Central, 16-11

Boys

Denham Springs lost to Central, 22.5-4.5

BASEBALL

Albany def. Franklinton, 6-3

Albany lost to St. Charles, 4-2

Albany lost to John Curtis, 6-2

Albany lost to Menard, 10-4

Denham Springs def. Hahnville, 4-3

Denham Springs def. Ponchatoula, 8-0

Denham Springs def. Loreauville, 8-7

Denham Springs def. West Ouachita, 7-2

Denham Springs lost to Lafayette, 6-5

Doyle def. Riverside, 10-0

Doyle def. Jewel Sumner, 10-0

Doyle def. Fontainebleau, 11-4

Live Oak lost to Barbe, 10-5

Live Oak def. Byrd, 14-4

Live Oak def. Loreauville, 11-0

Live Oak lost to Sam Houston, 9-5

Springfield def. Pearl River, 7-5

Springfield def. Kentwood, 13-1

Springfield def. Bonnabel, 5-1

Springfield def. Jewel Sumner, 16-3

Walker def. St. James, 9-3

Walker def. St. Michael, 8-2

Walker lost to Brusly, 5-4

Walker def. Terrebonne, 7-2

Walker def. Hammond, 2-1

Walker def. St. John, 13-7

SOFTBALL

Albany def. Mt. Hermon, 10-0

Albany def. St. Thomas Aquinas, 10-0

Albany def. French Settlement, 15-1

Albany def. Loranger, 15-0

Albany lost to Slidell, 4-1

Denham Springs lost to Acadiana, 15-7

Denham Springs def. Springfield, 13-5

Denham Springs lost to Destrehan, 7-5

Doyle def. Franklinton, 4-3

Doyle def. Parkview Baptist, 17-6

Doyle def. Central Lafourche, 12-6

Holden def. French Settlement, 13-0

French Settlement def. Loranger, 16-2

French Settlement def. Kenner Discovery, 12-2

French Settlement lost to Loranger, 12-11

Holden def. Ponchatoula, 9-1

Holden lost to St. Amant, 5-3

Holden def. Mt. Carmel, 7-6

Holden def. Walker, 9-3

Live Oak def. Northshore, 13-3

Live Oak lost to St. Amant, 9-8

Live Oak def. Central Lafourche, 15-0

Live Oak def. East Ascension, 12-8

Live Oak def. Hammond, 16-1

Maurepas lost to Dunham, 3-2

Maurepas def. Kenner Discovery, 11-9

Springfield lost to Lakeshore, 14-2

Springfield def. Jewel Sumner, 22-15

Walker lost to Northshore, 7-0

Walker def. Ascension Christian, 13-0

Walker def. Slidell, 9-2

TENNIS

Boys

Walker def. Denham Springs, 4-0

Girls

Denham Springs def. Walker, 4-1

The week ahead (March 2-7)

BASKETBALL

Tuesday, March 3

Boys

Jonesboro-Hodge at Doyle, 6 p.m.

Walker at Comeaux, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 5

Burton Coliseum, Lake Charles

Girls state semifinals

2:45 p.m. – French Settlement vs. Red River

6:15 p.m. – Doyle vs. Lake Arthur

BOWLING

At All-Star Lanes, Baton Rouge (3:20 p.m.)

Girls

Monday, March 2

Denham Springs vs. St. Joseph’s

Holden vs. Albany

Tuesday, March 3

Albany vs. Kenner Discovery

Holden vs. Salmen

Wednesday, March 4

Albany vs. Ponchatoula

Holden vs. St. Scholastica

Boys

Monday, March 2

Albany vs. Ponchatoula

Holden vs. Hammond

Wednesday, March 4

Albany vs. Holden

BASEBALL

Monday, March 2

Albany at Patterson/Pine; Northshore vs. Live Oak (at Southeastern, 6:30 p.m.), Springfield at Maurepas

Tuesday, March 3

St. Amant at Denham Springs, French Settlement at Amite, Assumption at Live Oak, Catholic-New Iberia at Walker

Wednesday, March 4

Doyle at West Feliciana, Amite at Holden

Thursday-Saturday, March 5-7

Walker at Ouachita Christian Tournament

Live Oak/Hood Dental Tournament

Thursday, March 5

At Live Oak High

6:00 p.m. – Live Oak vs. St. Charles

At Catholic High

3:30 p.m. – Central vs. Catholic

6:00 p.m. – Northshore vs. Catholic

Friday, March 6

Live Oak/Hood Dental Tournament

At Live Oak High

3:00 p.m. – Teurlings vs. St. Charles

6:30 p.m. – Northshore vs. Live Oak

At Central High

6:30 p.m. - St. Charles vs. Central

Saturday, March 7

Live Oak/Hood Dental Tournament

At Live Oak High

10:00 a.m. – Catholic vs. Live Oak

12:30 p.m. – Teurlings vs. Live Oak

3:00 p.m. – Teurlings vs. Northshore

At Central High

10:00 a.m. – Northshore vs. Central

SOFTBALL

Monday, March 2

Pine at Albany, Springfield at St. Charles, Walker at Dutchtown

Tuesday, March 3

Albany at Patrick Taylor, Denham Springs at Catholic-New Iberia, Doyle at St. John-Plaquemine, Live Oak at French Settlement, Lafayette Christian at Holden, Maurepas vs. St. Joseph’s Academy (Traction Sports)

Wednesday, March 4

Denham Springs at Central Lafourche, Doyle at Live Oak, Loranger at Springfield

Thursday, March 5

Albany at French Settlement, Doyle at Hammond, St. Thomas Aquinas at Maurepas, Walker at Chalmette

Friday, March 6

South Plaquemines at Doyle

Friday-Saturday, March 6-7

Denham Springs, Holden, Live Oak at Acadiana High Tournament; Maurepas at Northshore Tournament

TENNIS

Monday, March 2

At North Park, Denham Springs

Boys

3:30 p.m. - Walker vs. Ascension Christian

Tuesday, March 3

3:00 p.m. - Denham Springs at Lutcher

Lamar/YMCA

3:00 p.m. - Live Oak vs. Dunham

Girls

3:00 p.m. - Denham Springs at Lutcher

Lamar/YMCA

3:00 p.m. - Live Oak vs. Dunham

