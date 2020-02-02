BASKETBALL
Boys
Albany lost to Loranger, 66-30
Denham Springs lost to University, 71-51
Doyle def. Pope John Paul, 87-40
Doyle def. Northlake Christian, 67-58
French Settlement def. St. Thomas Aquinas, 63-48
French Settlement lost to Northlake Christian, 63-52
French Settlement lost to St. John, 42-38
Holden def. Christ Episcopal, 81-55
Holden def. Maurepas, 72-10
Live Oak def. Denham Springs 59-34
Maurepas lost to Mt. Hermon, 91-18
Springfield lost to St. Thomas Aquinas, 49-45
Springfield lost to Ascension Catholic, 91-39
Springfield lost to Pope John Paul, 61-54
Walker def. Carencro, 75-49
Walker def. Live Oak, 74-53
Girls
Albany def. Loranger, 55-53
Denham Springs def. Amite, 71-60
Denham Springs def. Walker, 64-59
Doyle def. Pope John Paul, 53-12
Doyle def. Northlake Christian, 62-55
French Settlement def. Northlake Christian, 53-51
French Settlement lost to St. Thomas Aquinas, 69-44
Holden def. Maurepas, 60-20
Holden lost to University, 75-49
Live Oak def. Fontainebleau, 56-53
Live Oak def. Scotlandville, 58-36
Springfield def. Pope John Paul, 42-15
Springfield def. Ascension Catholic, 72-46
Springfield lost to St. Thomas Aquinas, 72-23
Walker def. Carencro, 55-30
BOWLING
Boys
Albany lost to St. Paul’s, 16-11
Denham Springs def. St. Amant, 21 ½ -5 ½
Holden def. Ponchatoula, 16-11
Holden def. Loranger, 25-2
Girls
Albany def. St. Scholastics, 24-3
Denham Springs def. St. Amant, 17-10
Denham Springs lost to East Ascension, 20-7
Holden def. Hannan, 25-2
SOCCER
Boys
Denham Springs ties Zachary 1-1
Live Oak lost to McKinley, 3-1
Walker def. Live Oak, 5-3
Walker lost to Central, 3-2
Girls
Denham Springs lost to Baton Rouge, 1-0
Live Oak lost to East Ascension, 2-1
Walker def. Runnels, 2-1
Walker ties Dunham, 2-2
Wrestling
Live Oak def. Central, 63-12
Team placed fourth in the Greater Baton Rouge City Championships
The week ahead (Feb. 3-8)
BASKETBALL
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Live Oak at Central (G), Zachary at Walker (G), Hannan at Albany (B&G), Denham Springs at Port Allen (B), Denham Springs at Scotlandville (G), Springfield at French Settlement (B&G), Maurepas at Runnels (B), Phoenix at Holden (B), Doyle at St. Thomas Aquinas (B&G)
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Live Oak at Central (B), University at Walker (B)
Thursday, Feb. 6
Family Christian at French Settlement (B&G), Maurepas at Phoenix (B&G)
Friday, Feb. 7
Zachary at Live Oak (B), Live Oak at Zachary (G), Scotlandville at Walker (B), Walker at Scotlandville (G), Denham Springs at Central (B), Central at Denham Springs (G), Albany at Bogalusa (B&G), Springfield at Doyle (B&G), Pope John Paul at French Settlement (B&G), Mt. Hermon at Holden (B&G)
Saturday, Feb. 8
Plainview at Holden (B&G), Denham Springs at St. Thomas Aquinas (G)
BOWLING
At All-Star Lanes, Baton Rouge
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Girls
Albany vs. Hannan, 3:20 p.m.
Boys
Albany vs. Hammond, 3:20 p.m.
Holden vs. Hannan, 3:20 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Girls
Albany vs. Holden, 3:20 p.m.
SOCCER
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Denham Springs at St. Thomas More (B)
