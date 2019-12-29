BASKETBALL
Boys
Albany def. Central Private, 45-42
Albany lost to Episcopal, 73-27
Denham Springs def. Central Lafourche, 50-47,
Denham Springs lost to St. Amant, 54-37
Denham Springs lost to Covington, 50-39
Live Oak lost to St. Amant, 49-48
Live Oak lost to Dutchtown, 53-39
Holden def. Gueydan, 59-44
Holden def. Delcambre, 69-59
Walker def. Jehovah-Jireh, 74-70
Walker def. Covington, 68-36
Walker def. Central Lafourche, 77-54
Girls
Albany def. Slidell, 49-41
Albany lost to Byrd, 59-56
Albany lost to Westlake, 82-61
Denham Springs lost to Plaquemine, 57-37
Doyle def. Plaquemine, 63-45
Doyle def. Glen Oaks, 62-23
French Settlement def. West St. John, 72-25
French Settlement def. John Ehret, 50-26
French Settlement def. Pearl River, 58-22
Live Oak lost to Amite, 53-45
Live Oak lost to Hammond, 50-48
Holden lost to Hammond, 57-39
Walker def. Istrouma, 57-22
Walker lost to Dominican, 57-39
SOCCER
Boys
Denham Springs def. Holy Cross, 1-0
Denham Springs def. Pope John Paul, 3-1
Denham Springs def. Southside, 2-1
Denham Springs def. West Jefferson, 3-1
Girls
Denham Springs lost to Central Lafourche, 7-0
Denham Springs lost to Hannan, 3-0
Denham Springs def. Pearl River, 5-0
Live Oak lost to Zachary, 2-0
Live Oak def. Ponchatoula, 2-1
Live Oak lost to St. Michael’s, 3-0
Walker def. Belle Chasse, 3-1
The week ahead (Dec. 30-Jan. 4)
BASKETBALL
Thursday, Jan. 2
Live Oak at Broadmoor (B), French Settlement at Shaw (B)
10th Annual All-State Sugar Bowl Prep Classic
At Alario Center, New Orleans
2 p.m. - Walker (Boys) vs. Math, Civics & Sciences (Pa.)
6:30 p.m. – Doyle (Girls) vs. Fairview
Central Catholic-Morgan City Tournament
5:00 p.m. – Denham Springs (Boys) vs. West St. Mary
Brusly Lady Panther Invitational (Girls)
2 p.m. – Walker vs. Baker
Friday, Jan. 3
French Settlement at Live Oak (B&G), Albany at Kentwood (G), Springfield at Kentwood (B), Doyle at Midland (B), Denham Springs at St. Joseph’s Academy (G)
Central Catholic-Morgan City Tournament
4:30 p.m. – Denham Springs (Boys) vs. Patterson
Saturday, Jan. 4
Holden at Hicks (B&G), Doyle at Lake Arthur (B)
Central Catholic-Morgan City Tournament
1:30 p.m. – Denham Springs (Boys) vs. Central Catholic
WRESTLING
Friday-Saturday, Jan. 3-4
Live Oak at Scott Rhorrer Invitational, Hoover High (Ala.)
SOCCER
Monday, Dec. 30
Southside at Walker (G)
Thursday, Jan. 2
St. Michael’s at Denham Springs (B)
Friday, Jan. 3
Sterlington at Denham Springs (B), Live Oak vs. Lee High (B), Denham Springs (G) at West Monroe Tournament
Saturday, Jan. 4
Walker at Live Oak (G), Sterlington at Live Oak (B), Runnels at Walker (B)
