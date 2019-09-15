Last week's results
FOOTBALL
Live Oak 52, Woodlawn 20
Ponchatoula 31, Denham Springs 24
Destrehan 48, Walker 21
Springfield 39, Cohen 6
St. Michael 21, Albany 6
VOLLEYBALL
Denham Springs lost to Ponchatoula 25-19, 25-20, 25-19
Denham Springs lost to Dutchtown 25-14, 25-8
Live Oak lost to Zachary 22-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-14, 15-12
Live Oak lost to Zachary 25-22, 25-21, 19-25, 14-25, 12-15
Live Oak lost to Parkview Baptist 25-5, 25-22
Live Oak lost to Airline 25-18, 25-18
Springfield def. Live Oak 25-17, 13-25, 25-19, 21-25, 17-15
Springfield lost to Hammond 25-18, 25-8, 25-22
Walker def. Denham Springs 18-25, 25-19, 18-25, 25-20, 15-11
Walker def. St. Thomas Aquinas 25-12, 25-20, 21-25, 25-21
Walker def. Livonia 25-16, 25-19, 25-14
Walker def. Glen Oaks 25-5, 25-3, 25-13
Walker lost to Highland Baptist 25-23, 25-18
CROSS COUNTRY
Episcopal Round Table Run, Highland Road Park
Team finish (Boys) – Live Oak (12th), Walker (20th), Denham Springs (30th); (Girls) – Live Oak (8th), Walker (17th), Denham Springs (21st)
The week ahead (September 16-21)
FOOTBALL
Friday, Sept. 20
St. Amant at Denham Springs, 7 p.m.
Live Oak at West Feliciana, 7 p.m.
Walker at Fontainebleau, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Albany, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Live Oak at Denham Springs (6:00 p.m.), Northeast at Walker (6:00 p.m.), Springfield at Salmen (5:30 p.m.)
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Walker at Denham Springs (6:00 p.m.), Episcopal at Live Oak (6:00 p.m.)
Thursday, Sept. 19
Denham Springs at Dunham (5:30 p.m.), Walker at Parkview Baptist (6:00 p.m.), Springfield at Loranger (6:30 p.m.), Live Oak at Lee High (6:00 p.m.)
Saturday, Sept. 21
Walker at Northeast Tournament
Cross Country
Saturday, Sept. 21
Denham Springs at Holy Cross/Dominican Invitational (City Park, New Orleans), Live Oak at Ocean Springs, Miss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.